Jim Martin Joins Viscadia as Head of Client Development

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscadia, a premier global management consulting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, announced today that Jim Martin has been appointed Head of Client Development, effective immediately. Mr. Martin’s career spans 20+ years of driving growth for strategic consulting firms operating in the biopharma and MedTech industries.“We are delighted to welcome Jim to Viscadia as Head of Client Development,” said Satish K. Kauta, Founder and CEO of Viscadia. “His proven track record of achieving new business and revenue growth coupled with his expertise in therapeutic portfolio strategy, new product planning, market research, and financial modeling will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of expansion for Viscadia. At Viscadia, we are deeply invested in our clients’ success. Jim’s breadth and depth of expertise will ensure that we are customizing Viscadia’s forecasting solutions to best serve our clients’ needs, allowing them to make strategic decisions with confidence.”Prior to Viscadia, Mr. Martin served as Senior Vice President at Ipsos Healthcare Advisory, where he was responsible for new business growth for North America. Prior to Ipsos, Mr. Martin was Senior Director of Business Development for Putnam Associates, a Biopharma Strategic Consulting company, where he was focused on maximizing client portfolio value and informing investment decisions for disease, asset and portfolio strategy. He holds an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University.Mr. Martin commented, “I am delighted to join Viscadia at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution. The strategic landscape for the biopharma and MedTech ecosystem is dynamic, and it’s critical for firms in this space to have a trusted partner that can help them drive decisions through forecasting. As forecasting specialists, Viscadia offers unparalleled expertise. I look forward to developing outstanding relationships and delivering best-in-class forecasting solutions to companies in the life sciences industry.”About ViscadiaViscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. We conduct market research to inform and drive the forecast, design and build custom models and platforms to create the forecast and provide ongoing cycle support to manage the forecasting process. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com

