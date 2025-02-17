Viscadia to Present and Exhibit at Intellus Worldwide 2025 Summit

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viscadia, a premier global forecasting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, proudly announces its participation in the Intellus Worldwide 2025 Summit to be held from March 11-13 in Charlotte, NC. Viscadia is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the conference.On March 11, Viscadia will host a presentation from Doug Willson, Ph.D. entitled, “A Behavioral Economics Perspective on Forecasting and Demand Research” scheduled for 4:40 pm EST. Dr. Willson is a Principal with Viscadia and has 30 years of experience in forecasting and analytics in the life sciences industry.Commenting on this presentation, Dr. Willson remarked, “Cognitive biases often influence demand research and forecast assumptions, resulting in inaccuracies. In this presentation, we will explore cognitive biases and discuss methods to identify and correct common mistakes in demand research to provide greater confidence in forecasting outcomes.”Viscadia will also host a booth on the exhibit floor. Satish Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia, commented, “We are delighted to have a strong presence at the Intellus Summit. We look forward to welcoming colleagues to the Viscadia booth to discuss how demand studies can inform forecast assumptions and drive better decision making.”About ViscadiaViscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. We conduct market research that informs and drives the forecast, design and build custom models and platforms that create the forecast and provide ongoing cycle support to manage the forecasting process. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com

