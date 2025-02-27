Lucretia Hughes Named VFAF Veterans for America First Hero of the Month 2/25 said Stan Fitzgerald Georgia State Chapter

Lucretia Hughes Veterans for America First Lucretia Hughes VFAF endorsed for NRA Board

Lucretia Hughes NRA Board Candidate and VFAF Georgia State Chapter Comms Director named Hero of The Month February 2025 by the national veterans group.

Veterans for America First is honored to recognize Lucretia's contributions to the movement and to our country” — Robert Cornicelli President, Veterans for America First

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First Veterans for America First is proud to recognize Lucretia Hughes as our Hero of the Month for her unwavering dedication to faith, family, and freedom. A true grassroots leader, Lucretia embodies the values that make America great—courage, conviction, and a relentless drive to preserve our constitutional rights.Born and raised in Commerce, Georgia, Lucretia has dedicated her life to speaking truth and standing up for American values. As a conservative activist, media personality, and community leader, she uses her voice to educate, inspire, and mobilize citizens across the country. She is the founder of Fallback Productions Studio LLC and the host of Real News with Lucretia Hughes, a hard-hitting, no-nonsense show that tackles the political and cultural issues impacting everyday Americans. Lucretia serves as the communications director of the Georgia State Chapter of Veterans for America First and is a National Ambassador for the organization.Complete statement at: https://vfaf.us/lucretia-hughes-named-vfaf-hero-of-the-month-feburary-2025 In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

Lucretia Hughes named VFAF Hero of the Month 2/25 with Robert Cornicelli Veterans for America First

