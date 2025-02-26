Senate Bill 317 Printer's Number 251

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 251 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 317 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KANE AND COSTA, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing for coverage for eating disorder treatment. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 635.11. Coverage for Eating Disorder Treatment.--(a) All health insurance policies shall provide coverage for treatment of eating disorders, which shall include inpatient hospitalization, partial hospitalization, residential treatment, intensive outpatient treatment, follow up outpatient care, counseling, medical nutrition therapy and nutrition therapy 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.