Senate Bill 314 Printer's Number 248
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 248
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
314
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, BROWN,
PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, BAKER, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO
AND J. WARD, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in changes in records, further providing for death
of registrant.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1505(a) of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1505. Death of registrant.
(a) Department of Health.--A commission shall cancel the
registration of a registered elector reported dead by the
Department of Health. The Department of Health shall, within
[60] seven days of receiving notice of the death of an
individual 18 years of age or older, send the name and address
of residence of that individual to a commission in a manner and
on a form prescribed by the department. The commission shall
promptly update information contained in its registration
records.
* * *
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
