Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 254

pledge or otherwise.

(18) Acquire, buy, sell, lease, encumber, mortgage,

hypothecate, pledge, assign, transfer, convey or dispose of

any property, whether tangible or intangible, including the

authority's property or interest in projects, mortgages,

deeds of trust, indentures of mortgage or trust, leases,

purchase or sale or other financing agreements, or similar

instruments, bonds, notes and security interests in property

or contracts entered into or acquired in connection with

bonds.

(19) Acquire and sell loans, mortgages and security

interests at public or private sale and make loans to, lease

property from or to or enter into any other kind of an

agreement with a participant or other entity, in connection

with financing or refinancing a project.

(20) Employ or appoint agents, employees, finance

professionals and special advisors.

(21) Apply for an allocation of volume cap, tax credit,

subsidy, grant, loan, credit enhancement or any other

Federal, State or local program in connection with the

financing of a project.

(22) Establish and collect fees and administrative

expenses from participants that benefit from the authority's

services or services provided by an outside entity.

(23) Develop, adopt and implement binding policies or

guidelines assuring that all persons are accorded equal

opportunity in employment and contracting associated with the

authority. This paragraph includes the authority's

contractors, subcontractors, assignees, lessees, agents,

vendors and suppliers.

