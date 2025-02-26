Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 254
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - pledge or otherwise.
(18) Acquire, buy, sell, lease, encumber, mortgage,
hypothecate, pledge, assign, transfer, convey or dispose of
any property, whether tangible or intangible, including the
authority's property or interest in projects, mortgages,
deeds of trust, indentures of mortgage or trust, leases,
purchase or sale or other financing agreements, or similar
instruments, bonds, notes and security interests in property
or contracts entered into or acquired in connection with
bonds.
(19) Acquire and sell loans, mortgages and security
interests at public or private sale and make loans to, lease
property from or to or enter into any other kind of an
agreement with a participant or other entity, in connection
with financing or refinancing a project.
(20) Employ or appoint agents, employees, finance
professionals and special advisors.
(21) Apply for an allocation of volume cap, tax credit,
subsidy, grant, loan, credit enhancement or any other
Federal, State or local program in connection with the
financing of a project.
(22) Establish and collect fees and administrative
expenses from participants that benefit from the authority's
services or services provided by an outside entity.
(23) Develop, adopt and implement binding policies or
guidelines assuring that all persons are accorded equal
opportunity in employment and contracting associated with the
authority. This paragraph includes the authority's
contractors, subcontractors, assignees, lessees, agents,
vendors and suppliers.
20250SB0323PN0254 - 15 -
