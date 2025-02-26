Submit Release
Senate Bill 291 Printer's Number 268

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 268

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

291

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for the capital budget for fiscal year 2025-2026.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Capital

Budget Act of 2025-2026.

Section 2. Overall limitations on debt to be incurred for

capital projects.

The maximum principal amount of additional debt to be

incurred during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and thereafter until

the enactment of the 2026-2027 capital budget specifying the

maximum debt for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, for capital projects

specifically itemized in a capital budget pursuant to section

7(a)(4) of Article VIII of the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

the fund to be charged with the repayment of such debt, shall,

with respect to each category of capital projects, be as

follows:

