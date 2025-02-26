Senate Bill 378 Printer's Number 240
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (6) Prepare an annual report for submission to the
General Assembly on activities of the department that affect
privacy, including complaints of privacy violations, internal
controls and other related matters.
(7) Consult and coordinate with other representatives of
the department and the Commonwealth and other persons
regarding the quality, usefulness, openness and privacy of
data and the implementation of this chapter.
(8) Establish and operate a privacy incident response
program to ensure that each data-related incident involving
the department is properly reported, investigated and
mitigated.
(9) Establish a model process and policy for a student
and a student's parent or legal guardian if the student is
under 18 years of age to file a complaint regarding a
violation of data privacy or an inability to access, review
or correct the student's student data or other information
contained in the student's educational record.
(10) Provide training, guidance, technical assistance
and outreach to build a culture of data privacy protection
and data security among educational entities and third
parties.
(c) Investigations.--The chief data privacy officer may
investigate issues of compliance with this chapter or another
data privacy or security law concerning a matter related to this
chapter. In conducting the investigation, the chief data privacy
officer shall:
(1) Have access to all records, reports, audits,
reviews, documents, papers, recommendations and other
materials available to the educational entity or third party
20250SB0378PN0240 - 10 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.