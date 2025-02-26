Senate Bill 336 Printer's Number 272

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - section shall be made available by the Department of Community

and Economic Development on a first-come, first-served basis

within the limitation established under subsection (d).

(g) Land eligible for tax credit.--Any of the following land

is eligible for the tax credit:

(1) Land that is located on a brownfield.

(2) Land that consists of an abandoned mine.

(3) Land that consists of a capped landfill.

(4) Land that consists of a warehouse rooftop.

(5) Land that consists of a parking facility canopy.

Section 6. Applicability.

This act does not apply to:

(1) A solar energy facility sited or under a solar

energy facility agreement entered into prior to the effective

date of this paragraph.

(2) A solar energy facility with a nameplate capacity of

two megawatts AC or less.

(3) A customer-generator as defined in section 2 of the

act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as the

Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

(4) Agricultural land where Class 1 and Class 2 soils

make up a de minimis portion, as determined by the

department, of the total land parcel proposed for a solar

energy facility.

Section 7. Enforcement.

An action to enjoin the development or construction, or to

require the removal of, a solar energy facility in violation of

this act may be brought, in the name of the Commonwealth, by the

Attorney General, the department or the municipality at issue.

Section 8. Effective date.

20250SB0336PN0272 - 5 -

