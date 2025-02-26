Senate Bill 336 Printer's Number 272
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - section shall be made available by the Department of Community
and Economic Development on a first-come, first-served basis
within the limitation established under subsection (d).
(g) Land eligible for tax credit.--Any of the following land
is eligible for the tax credit:
(1) Land that is located on a brownfield.
(2) Land that consists of an abandoned mine.
(3) Land that consists of a capped landfill.
(4) Land that consists of a warehouse rooftop.
(5) Land that consists of a parking facility canopy.
Section 6. Applicability.
This act does not apply to:
(1) A solar energy facility sited or under a solar
energy facility agreement entered into prior to the effective
date of this paragraph.
(2) A solar energy facility with a nameplate capacity of
two megawatts AC or less.
(3) A customer-generator as defined in section 2 of the
act of November 30, 2004 (P.L.1672, No.213), known as the
Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.
(4) Agricultural land where Class 1 and Class 2 soils
make up a de minimis portion, as determined by the
department, of the total land parcel proposed for a solar
energy facility.
Section 7. Enforcement.
An action to enjoin the development or construction, or to
require the removal of, a solar energy facility in violation of
this act may be brought, in the name of the Commonwealth, by the
Attorney General, the department or the municipality at issue.
Section 8. Effective date.
20250SB0336PN0272 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.