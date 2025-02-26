Senate Bill 292 Printer's Number 269
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - stockpile facility to meet code and
program requirements
Project Allocation 12,000,000
(D) Roadside rest facility. Renovate and
expand Rest Site 17, including roof
replacement, building systems
upgrades, sidewalks, curbing, step
replacement, parking lot upgrades and
sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 5,000,000
(E) Roadside rest facility. Renovate and
expand Rest Site 18, including roof
replacement, building systems
upgrades, sidewalks, curbing, step
replacement, parking lot upgrades and
sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 2,500,000
(F) Welcome Center. Renovate, expand or
replace Welcome Center Site E,
including roof replacement, building
systems upgrades, sidewalks, curbing,
step replacement, parking lot upgrades
and sewage plant upgrades
Project Allocation 14,225,000
(xliv) Mifflin County
(A) Driver licensing center. Renovate,
construct new and expand, including
roof replacement, upgrade building
systems, sidewalks, curbing, step
replacement, parking lot upgrades and
20250SB0292PN0269 - 138 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.