Senate Bill 292 Printer's Number 269

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - stockpile facility to meet code and program requirements Project Allocation 12,000,000 (D) Roadside rest facility. Renovate and expand Rest Site 17, including roof replacement, building systems upgrades, sidewalks, curbing, step replacement, parking lot upgrades and sewage plant upgrades Project Allocation 5,000,000 (E) Roadside rest facility. Renovate and expand Rest Site 18, including roof replacement, building systems upgrades, sidewalks, curbing, step replacement, parking lot upgrades and sewage plant upgrades Project Allocation 2,500,000 (F) Welcome Center. Renovate, expand or replace Welcome Center Site E, including roof replacement, building systems upgrades, sidewalks, curbing, step replacement, parking lot upgrades and sewage plant upgrades Project Allocation 14,225,000 (xliv) Mifflin County (A) Driver licensing center. Renovate, construct new and expand, including roof replacement, upgrade building systems, sidewalks, curbing, step replacement, parking lot upgrades and 20250SB0292PN0269 - 138 - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30

