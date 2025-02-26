Senate Bill 334 Printer's Number 270
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - determine whether the defendant is financially able to pay.
(2) If the issuing authority, senior judge or senior
magisterial district judge determines that the defendant is
financially able to pay the costs, restitution or fine, the
issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial
district judge may enter an order for wage attachment[,] or
turn the delinquent account over to a private collection
agency [or impose imprisonment for nonpayment], as provided
by law.
* * *
(3) (i) If the issuing authority, senior judge or
senior magisterial district judge determines that the
defendant is without the financial means to pay the
costs, restitution or fines immediately or in a single
remittance[,] without causing manifest hardship to the
defendant as defined in paragraph (5), the issuing
authority, senior judge or senior magisterial district
judge [may] shall provide for payment in installments or,
in the case of costs or fines, reduce or waive the costs
or fines, except costs imposed under section 1101 of the
act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the
Crime Victims Act. In determining the appropriate
installments, reduction or waiver, the issuing authority,
senior judge or senior magisterial district judge shall
[consider the defendant's financial resources, the
defendant's ability to make restitution and reparations
and the nature of the burden the payment will impose on
the defendant.] assign an installment payment for the
costs, restitution or fines that complies with the
requirements under section 9758(b) (relating to fine).
20250SB0334PN0270 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.