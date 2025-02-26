Senate Bill 334 Printer's Number 270

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - determine whether the defendant is financially able to pay.

(2) If the issuing authority, senior judge or senior

magisterial district judge determines that the defendant is

financially able to pay the costs, restitution or fine, the

issuing authority, senior judge or senior magisterial

district judge may enter an order for wage attachment[,] or

turn the delinquent account over to a private collection

agency [or impose imprisonment for nonpayment], as provided

by law.

* * *

(3) (i) If the issuing authority, senior judge or

senior magisterial district judge determines that the

defendant is without the financial means to pay the

costs, restitution or fines immediately or in a single

remittance[,] without causing manifest hardship to the

defendant as defined in paragraph (5), the issuing

authority, senior judge or senior magisterial district

judge [may] shall provide for payment in installments or,

in the case of costs or fines, reduce or waive the costs

or fines, except costs imposed under section 1101 of the

act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the

Crime Victims Act. In determining the appropriate

installments, reduction or waiver, the issuing authority,

senior judge or senior magisterial district judge shall

[consider the defendant's financial resources, the

defendant's ability to make restitution and reparations

and the nature of the burden the payment will impose on

the defendant.] assign an installment payment for the

costs, restitution or fines that complies with the

requirements under section 9758(b) (relating to fine).

20250SB0334PN0270 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30