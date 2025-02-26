Senate Bill 335 Printer's Number 271
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 271
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
335
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA,
COSTA, KANE AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,
FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),
entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste
tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and
the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax
credits for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation
grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for pollution
prevention programs for small business and households;
establishing the Small Business and Household Pollution
Prevention Program and management standards for small
business hazardous waste; providing for a household hazardous
waste program and for grant programs; making appropriations;
and making repeals," in Small Business and Household
Pollution Prevention Program, further providing for grants
for collection events.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 209(d) of the act of December 19, 1996
(P.L.1478, No.190), entitled "An act relating to the recycling
and reuse of waste tires; providing for the proper disposal of
waste tires and the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing
investment tax credits for utilizing waste tires; providing
remediation grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for
pollution prevention programs for small business and households;
