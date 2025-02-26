Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,210 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 335 Printer's Number 271

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 271

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

335

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA,

COSTA, KANE AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1996 (P.L.1478, No.190),

entitled "An act relating to the recycling and reuse of waste

tires; providing for the proper disposal of waste tires and

the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing investment tax

credits for utilizing waste tires; providing remediation

grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for pollution

prevention programs for small business and households;

establishing the Small Business and Household Pollution

Prevention Program and management standards for small

business hazardous waste; providing for a household hazardous

waste program and for grant programs; making appropriations;

and making repeals," in Small Business and Household

Pollution Prevention Program, further providing for grants

for collection events.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 209(d) of the act of December 19, 1996

(P.L.1478, No.190), entitled "An act relating to the recycling

and reuse of waste tires; providing for the proper disposal of

waste tires and the cleanup of stockpiled tires; authorizing

investment tax credits for utilizing waste tires; providing

remediation grants for the cleanup of tire piles and for

pollution prevention programs for small business and households;

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 335 Printer's Number 271

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more