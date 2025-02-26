Senate Bill 340 Printer's Number 277
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 277
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
340
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BAKER AND PENNYCUICK, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), entitled
"An act reforming the law on medical professional liability;
providing for patient safety and reporting; establishing the
Patient Safety Authority and the Patient Safety Trust Fund;
abrogating regulations; providing for medical professional
liability informed consent, damages, expert qualifications,
limitations of actions and medical records; establishing the
Interbranch Commission on Venue; providing for medical
professional liability insurance; establishing the Medical
Care Availability and Reduction of Error Fund; providing for
medical professional liability claims; establishing the Joint
Underwriting Association; regulating medical professional
liability insurance; providing for medical licensure
regulation; providing for administration; imposing penalties;
and making repeals," in medical professional liability,
further providing for definitions and for expert
qualifications.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 503 of the act of March 20, 2002
(P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and
Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, is amended by adding a
definition to read:
Section 503. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
