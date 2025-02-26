Senate Bill 341 Printer's Number 278
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - Section 10. Liquidated Damages.--Where wages remain unpaid
for thirty days beyond the regularly scheduled payday, or, in
the case where no regularly scheduled payday is applicable, for
sixty days beyond the filing by the employe of a proper claim or
for sixty days beyond the date of the agreement, award or other
act making wages payable, or where shortages in the wage
payments made exceed five percent (5%) of the gross wages
payable on any two regularly scheduled paydays in the same
calendar quarter, and no good faith contest or dispute of any
wage claim including the good faith assertion of a right of set-
off or counter-claim exists accounting for such non-payment, the
employe shall be entitled to claim, in addition, as liquidated
damages an amount equal to [twenty-five percent (25%) of the
total amount of wages due, or five hundred dollars ($500),
whichever is greater.] triple the unpaid wages due or two
thousand dollars ($2,000), whichever is greater, and attorney
fees. Each week in which an employe is paid less than the
applicable wage under this act shall constitute a separate
violation that shall be subject to a separate penalty.
Section 11.1. Criminal Penalties.--(a) The secretary or any
employe, group of employes, labor organization or party to whom
any type of wages is payable may institute prosecutions under
this act.
(b) In addition to any other penalty or punishment otherwise
prescribed by law, any employer who violates any provisions of
this act [shall be guilty of a summary offense and, upon
conviction thereof,] shall be punished by a fine of not [more]
less than three hundred dollars ($300) nor more than one
thousand dollars ($1,000), or by imprisonment up to 90 days, or
by both[, for each offense]. Each day of the failure to comply
