Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,091 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 282

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 282

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

345

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWN, STEFANO, DUSH, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), entitled "An

act establishing fees for services of recorders of deeds in

counties of the second A, third, fourth, fifth, sixth,

seventh and eighth classes and home rule charter counties of

these classes; authorizing a special deed and mortgage

recording fee in certain counties; and establishing county

demolition funds," further providing for a fee imposed and

used for demolition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2.2(b) of the act of April 8, 1982

(P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law,

is amended to read:

Section 2.2. * * *

(b) [In] (1) Except as provided in paragraphs (3) and (4),

in addition to the fees charged by a recorder of deeds or an

equivalent officer in a county, the governing body of the

county may, by resolution or ordinance, authorize the

recorder of deeds to charge and collect a fee not to exceed

[$15] $16 for each deed and mortgage recorded.

(2) Beginning one year after the effective date of this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 282

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more