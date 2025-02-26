Senate Bill 345 Printer's Number 282
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 282
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
345
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BROWN, STEFANO, DUSH, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO URBAN AFFAIRS AND HOUSING, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 8, 1982 (P.L.310, No.87), entitled "An
act establishing fees for services of recorders of deeds in
counties of the second A, third, fourth, fifth, sixth,
seventh and eighth classes and home rule charter counties of
these classes; authorizing a special deed and mortgage
recording fee in certain counties; and establishing county
demolition funds," further providing for a fee imposed and
used for demolition.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2.2(b) of the act of April 8, 1982
(P.L.310, No.87), referred to as the Recorder of Deeds Fee Law,
is amended to read:
Section 2.2. * * *
(b) [In] (1) Except as provided in paragraphs (3) and (4),
in addition to the fees charged by a recorder of deeds or an
equivalent officer in a county, the governing body of the
county may, by resolution or ordinance, authorize the
recorder of deeds to charge and collect a fee not to exceed
[$15] $16 for each deed and mortgage recorded.
(2) Beginning one year after the effective date of this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.