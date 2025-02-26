Senate Bill 346 Printer's Number 283

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (1) An organization of any kind or an agency or employee

representation committee or plan in which membership includes

public employees and which exists for the purpose, in whole

or in part, of dealing with employers concerning grievances,

employee-employer disputes, wages, rates of pay, hours of

employment or conditions of work.

(2) The term does not include an organization that

practices discrimination in membership because of race,

color, creed, national origin or political affiliation.

"Occupational safety and health standard." A standard that

requires conditions, or the adoption or use of one or more

practices, means, methods, operations or processes, reasonably

necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment

in places of employment.

"Person." An individual, partnership, association,

corporation, business trust, legal representative or an

organized group of any of them.

"Public employee" or "employee." An individual employed by a

public employer.

"Public employer" or "employer." As follows:

(1) The Commonwealth, any of its political subdivisions,

including a public school entity or school entity and any

office, board, commission, agency, authority, local

transportation organization or other instrumentality thereof,

any nonprofit organization or institution and any charitable,

religious, scientific, literary, recreational, health,

educational or welfare institution receiving grants or

appropriations from Federal, State or local government.

(2) The term does not include an employer covered or

presently subject to coverage under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15

20250SB0346PN0283 - 4 -

