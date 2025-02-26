Senate Bill 346 Printer's Number 283
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (1) An organization of any kind or an agency or employee
representation committee or plan in which membership includes
public employees and which exists for the purpose, in whole
or in part, of dealing with employers concerning grievances,
employee-employer disputes, wages, rates of pay, hours of
employment or conditions of work.
(2) The term does not include an organization that
practices discrimination in membership because of race,
color, creed, national origin or political affiliation.
"Occupational safety and health standard." A standard that
requires conditions, or the adoption or use of one or more
practices, means, methods, operations or processes, reasonably
necessary or appropriate to provide safe or healthful employment
in places of employment.
"Person." An individual, partnership, association,
corporation, business trust, legal representative or an
organized group of any of them.
"Public employee" or "employee." An individual employed by a
public employer.
"Public employer" or "employer." As follows:
(1) The Commonwealth, any of its political subdivisions,
including a public school entity or school entity and any
office, board, commission, agency, authority, local
transportation organization or other instrumentality thereof,
any nonprofit organization or institution and any charitable,
religious, scientific, literary, recreational, health,
educational or welfare institution receiving grants or
appropriations from Federal, State or local government.
(2) The term does not include an employer covered or
presently subject to coverage under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15
20250SB0346PN0283 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.