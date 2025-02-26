Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,093 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 339 Printer's Number 276

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (v) (I) Provisions requiring a farmland tract to be

contiguous acreage of at least [50] 25 acres in size

unless the tract is at least ten acres in size and is

either utilized for a crop unique to the area or is

contiguous to property which has a perpetual

conservation easement in place held by a "qualified

organization" as defined in [section 170(h)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26

U.S.C. § 170(h)(3))] 26 U.S.C. § 170(h)(3) (relating

to charitable, etc., contributions and gifts).

(II) A county may require a farmland tract to be

contiguous acreage of at least 35 acres in size

unless the tract [is at least ten acres in size and]

is [either] utilized for a crop unique to the area,

adjacent to the preserved land or is contiguous to a

property which has a perpetual conservation easement

in place held by a "qualified conservation

organization" as defined in [section 170(h)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986] 26 U.S.C. § 170(h)(3).

If a county implements the provisions of this

subclause, State funds used for the purchase of an

agricultural conservation easement less than 50 acres

in size may include costs incidental to the purchase

and shall not exceed 50% of the purchase price per

acre, unless it is at least ten acres in size and is

either utilized for a crop unique to the area or is

contiguous to a property which has a perpetual

conservation easement in place held by a "qualified

conservation organization" as defined in [section

170(h)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986] 26

20250SB0339PN0276 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 339 Printer's Number 276

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more