Senate Bill 342 Printer's Number 279
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - granddaughter or stepgrandson or stepgranddaughter.
"Grandparent." A biological or adoptive grandfather or
grandmother or stepgrandfather or stepgrandmother.
"Sibling." A biological or adoptive brother or sister or
stepbrother or stepsister.
Section 3. Eligibility.
(a) Leave.--An employer shall provide up to six weeks of the
same unpaid leave to an eligible employee to which the eligible
employee is entitled under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28 (relating to family
and medical leave) to care for a spouse, son, daughter or
parent, but only to care for the eligible employee's sibling,
grandparent or grandchild, if the sibling, grandparent or
grandchild:
(1) does not have a living spouse, child over 17 years
of age or parent under 65 years of age; and
(2) has a certified terminal illness.
(b) Protections.--An eligible employee who takes leave
provided under subsection (a) is entitled to the same
protections and rights that an eligible employee is entitled to
under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28.
(c) Amount of leave.--
(1) The amount of leave taken by an eligible employee
under this section shall not exceed six weeks during a 12-
month period. The 12-month period shall be determined in the
same manner that the employer determines the 12-month period
for leave under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28.
(2) Leave must be taken in a minimum of one-week
increments.
(3) Leave taken by an eligible employee under 29 U.S.C.
Ch. 28 shall reduce an employee's leave entitlement in any
20250SB0342PN0279 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.