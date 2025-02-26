Senate Bill 342 Printer's Number 279

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - granddaughter or stepgrandson or stepgranddaughter.

"Grandparent." A biological or adoptive grandfather or

grandmother or stepgrandfather or stepgrandmother.

"Sibling." A biological or adoptive brother or sister or

stepbrother or stepsister.

Section 3. Eligibility.

(a) Leave.--An employer shall provide up to six weeks of the

same unpaid leave to an eligible employee to which the eligible

employee is entitled under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28 (relating to family

and medical leave) to care for a spouse, son, daughter or

parent, but only to care for the eligible employee's sibling,

grandparent or grandchild, if the sibling, grandparent or

grandchild:

(1) does not have a living spouse, child over 17 years

of age or parent under 65 years of age; and

(2) has a certified terminal illness.

(b) Protections.--An eligible employee who takes leave

provided under subsection (a) is entitled to the same

protections and rights that an eligible employee is entitled to

under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28.

(c) Amount of leave.--

(1) The amount of leave taken by an eligible employee

under this section shall not exceed six weeks during a 12-

month period. The 12-month period shall be determined in the

same manner that the employer determines the 12-month period

for leave under 29 U.S.C. Ch. 28.

(2) Leave must be taken in a minimum of one-week

increments.

(3) Leave taken by an eligible employee under 29 U.S.C.

Ch. 28 shall reduce an employee's leave entitlement in any

