Senate Bill 343 Printer's Number 280

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 280

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

343

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE AND

FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the

offense of aggravated assault.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2702(a)(2) and (b) of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection

(c) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 2702. Aggravated assault.

(a) Offense defined.--A person is guilty of aggravated

assault if [he] the person:

* * *

(2) attempts to cause or intentionally, knowingly or

recklessly causes serious bodily injury to any of the

officers, agents, employees or other persons enumerated in

subsection (c) [or to an employee of an agency, company or

other entity engaged in public transportation], while in the

performance of duty;

