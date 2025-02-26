Senate Bill 343 Printer's Number 280
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 280
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
343
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE AND
FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the
offense of aggravated assault.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2702(a)(2) and (b) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended and subsection
(c) is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 2702. Aggravated assault.
(a) Offense defined.--A person is guilty of aggravated
assault if [he] the person:
* * *
(2) attempts to cause or intentionally, knowingly or
recklessly causes serious bodily injury to any of the
officers, agents, employees or other persons enumerated in
subsection (c) [or to an employee of an agency, company or
other entity engaged in public transportation], while in the
performance of duty;
