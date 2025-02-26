Submit Release
Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 281

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 281

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

344

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA

AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147),

entitled "An act requiring municipal retirement systems to

pay special ad hoc postretirement adjustments to certain

retired police officers and firefighters; providing for the

financing of these adjustments; providing for the

administration of the Commonwealth's reimbursements for these

adjustments; and making repeals," providing for 2026 special

ad hoc municipal police and firefighter postretirement

adjustment; in financing of special ad hoc adjustment,

further providing for reimbursement by Commonwealth for 2002

special ad hoc adjustment; and, in administrative provisions,

further providing for municipal retirement system

certification of adjustments paid and of reimbursable amounts

and for municipal receipt of reimbursement payment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147),

known as the Special Ad Hoc Municipal Police and Firefighter

Postretirement Adjustment Act, is amended by adding a chapter to

read:

CHAPTER 4-A

2026 SPECIAL AD HOC MUNICIPAL POLICE AND

FIREFIGHTER POSTRETIREMENT ADJUSTMENT

Section 401-A. Entitlement to 2026 special ad hoc

