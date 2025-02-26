Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 281
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 281
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
344
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA
AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147),
entitled "An act requiring municipal retirement systems to
pay special ad hoc postretirement adjustments to certain
retired police officers and firefighters; providing for the
financing of these adjustments; providing for the
administration of the Commonwealth's reimbursements for these
adjustments; and making repeals," providing for 2026 special
ad hoc municipal police and firefighter postretirement
adjustment; in financing of special ad hoc adjustment,
further providing for reimbursement by Commonwealth for 2002
special ad hoc adjustment; and, in administrative provisions,
further providing for municipal retirement system
certification of adjustments paid and of reimbursable amounts
and for municipal receipt of reimbursement payment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147),
known as the Special Ad Hoc Municipal Police and Firefighter
Postretirement Adjustment Act, is amended by adding a chapter to
read:
CHAPTER 4-A
2026 SPECIAL AD HOC MUNICIPAL POLICE AND
FIREFIGHTER POSTRETIREMENT ADJUSTMENT
Section 401-A. Entitlement to 2026 special ad hoc
