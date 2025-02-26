Senate Bill 344 Printer's Number 281

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 281 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 344 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA AND FARRY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, FEBRUARY 26, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147), entitled "An act requiring municipal retirement systems to pay special ad hoc postretirement adjustments to certain retired police officers and firefighters; providing for the financing of these adjustments; providing for the administration of the Commonwealth's reimbursements for these adjustments; and making repeals," providing for 2026 special ad hoc municipal police and firefighter postretirement adjustment; in financing of special ad hoc adjustment, further providing for reimbursement by Commonwealth for 2002 special ad hoc adjustment; and, in administrative provisions, further providing for municipal retirement system certification of adjustments paid and of reimbursable amounts and for municipal receipt of reimbursement payment. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of December 14, 1988 (P.L.1192, No.147), known as the Special Ad Hoc Municipal Police and Firefighter Postretirement Adjustment Act, is amended by adding a chapter to read: CHAPTER 4-A 2026 SPECIAL AD HOC MUNICIPAL POLICE AND FIREFIGHTER POSTRETIREMENT ADJUSTMENT Section 401-A. Entitlement to 2026 special ad hoc 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

