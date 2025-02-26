Senate Bill 347 Printer's Number 284

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 284

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

347

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK,

HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, FARRY AND MILLER, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

prohibited acts and penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13(a) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding a clause and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 13. Prohibited Acts; Penalties.--(a) The following

acts and the causing thereof within the Commonwealth are hereby

prohibited:

* * *

(41) The operation of a clinic or establishment that

