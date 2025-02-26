Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 286
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) After the promulgation of the temporary regulations
under paragraph (1), the department shall, by regulation and
in consultation with the solar energy industry, develop a
final standard form for a decommissioning plan and financial
assurance to be filed with the county recorder of deeds in
accordance with this chapter. The temporary regulations under
paragraph (1) shall expire upon the promulgation of the final
regulations under this paragraph, or two years after the
effective date of this paragraph, whichever is later.
(b) Contents.--The provisional standard form and final
standard form under subsection (a) shall include all of the
following provisions:
(1) Unless the surface property owner and grantee
mutually agree in writing on an alternative condition for
restoring the property, the grantee's decommissioning plan
shall include all of the following:
(i) The removal of all non-utility-owned equipment,
conduits, structures, fencing and foundations to a depth
of at least three feet below grade. The grantee shall not
be required to remove equipment and materials that the
20250SB0349PN0286 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.