Senate Bill 349 Printer's Number 286

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

(iv) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) After the promulgation of the temporary regulations

under paragraph (1), the department shall, by regulation and

in consultation with the solar energy industry, develop a

final standard form for a decommissioning plan and financial

assurance to be filed with the county recorder of deeds in

accordance with this chapter. The temporary regulations under

paragraph (1) shall expire upon the promulgation of the final

regulations under this paragraph, or two years after the

effective date of this paragraph, whichever is later.

(b) Contents.--The provisional standard form and final

standard form under subsection (a) shall include all of the

following provisions:

(1) Unless the surface property owner and grantee

mutually agree in writing on an alternative condition for

restoring the property, the grantee's decommissioning plan

shall include all of the following:

(i) The removal of all non-utility-owned equipment,

conduits, structures, fencing and foundations to a depth

of at least three feet below grade. The grantee shall not

be required to remove equipment and materials that the

20250SB0349PN0286 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30