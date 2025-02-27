MAJOR SHIFTS IN AEROSPACE EMPLOYMENT REVEALED IN ALCHEMY'S 2025 SALARY GUIDE

These numbers tell the real story of aerospace's transformation” — David Cohen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New data from Alchemy GTS's 2025 Aerospace Salary and Recruitment Trends Guide shows substantial changes in aerospace employment across key global markets.

California's aerospace workforce grew 31% as other regions declined. Washington D.C. saw a 46% reduction, while Florida and Texas decreased by 26% and 24%. In Europe, France recorded 20% growth as the UK fell 29% and Germany dropped 4%.

"These numbers tell the real story of aerospace's transformation," says David Cohen, Head of Aerospace at Alchemy GTS. "Some regions are cutting back while others expand rapidly, driven by new defence contracts and commercial aviation growth."

The global aerospace market now exceeds $900 billion despite supply chain delays and worker shortages in manufacturing and avionics. Other key findings include:

• Material shortages affecting titanium, aluminium, and semiconductor supply

• 80% of employers seeing more requests for hybrid working

• European aerospace employment passing 1 million jobs

• Detailed salary data for the US, UK, and European markets

The guide covers current recruitment challenges, salary benchmarks and hiring trends across major aerospace hubs.

To view the full report, visit this page - https://www.alchemygts.com/recruitment-salary-guides/aerospace-2025

About Alchemy GTS

This UK based staffing agency recruits for aerospace roles globally, from aircraft technicians, to engineers and project managers. The company works with leading manufacturers, airlines and aerospace businesses.

