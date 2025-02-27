CableFree Unveils Next-Generation 5G Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2025

CableFree: Wireless Excellence CableFree Emerald2: 5G Base Station CableFree 5G SmartPole: Dense Urban Coverage solution

New Portfolio Expands High-Performance, Cost-Effective Radios and Infrastructure for Global Deployments

We’re thrilled to showcase our refreshed 5G portfolio at MWC 2025: Updated and new features, products and higher performance” — Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFree : Wireless Excellence, a global leader in private 5G and LTE networks, today announced the launch of its latest 5G product portfolio at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The expanded range of radio access network (RAN) solutions introduces cutting-edge innovations designed to deliver efficient, high-performance, and cost-effective connectivity, optimized for private networks, mobile operators, and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).CableFree’s updated offerings—including radios, core systems, network management, and billing solutions—leverage the latest 5G technology to reduce energy consumption, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and enable scalable, end-to-end infrastructure. With a modular, flexible, and upgradable design, these solutions cater to diverse applications, from lightweight aerial platforms and disaster recovery to vehicle-mounted and person-portable deployments.“We’re thrilled to showcase our refreshed 5G portfolio at MWC 2025,” said Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree. “Our focus on efficiency, performance, and adaptability ensures that our customers—whether operators, enterprises, or ISPs—can deploy robust, future-proof networks tailored to their unique needs, all while keeping costs low.”Key Product Highlights for 2025Emerald 2: An updated radio range delivering higher performance, smaller form factors, and extended temperature resilience for global deployment. Offers flexible installation and enhanced efficiency.5G Core: Compact, data-centric, and power-efficient cores ideal for private networks and FWA, with “core on radio” options to streamline integration and reduce operational costs.New Frequency Bands: Including custom 5G in the 10.5GHz band with an FDD channel plan, perfect for greenfield projects and upgrades of legacy point-to-multipoint microwave systems.SmartPod & SmartPole Radios: Enhanced integrated solutions with street furniture compatibility and increased performance.Dual Band Small Cell: Supporting 5G+5G, 5G+LTE, and 5G-NSA configurations, with options for Neutral Host deployments.Network Management: Unified “single pane of glass” management for base stations, cores, and CPEs, available on-radio, as an appliance, or via cloud deployment.Billing System: Tailored for smaller operators and ISPs in emerging markets, offering postpay, prepay, and voucher-based options with seamless Diameter protocol integration for 5G and LTE.CableFree’s robust radio architecture supports all frequency bands from 400MHz to 6GHz, with power level options and form factors ranging from indoor to outdoor integrated and split-mount designs. The company continues to lead in V-RAN and O-RAN architectures, ensuring compatibility with modern network standards.Global Reach and PartnershipsAlready a world leader in private 5G and LTE deployments across numerous vertical markets, CableFree’s solutions are available through its Global Partner Programme and selected distribution partners and systems integrators worldwide. With installations in over 90 countries, the company remains a trusted choice for mobile operators, ISPs, government networks, and corporate connectivity projects.About CableFreeCableFree: Wireless Excellence, based in Oxford, UK, is a premier designer and manufacturer of 5G base stations and one of Europe’s top three 5G radio producers. Since 1996, the ISO9001-certified company has delivered advanced wireless communication solutions—including 5G and LTE macro and small cell base stations, microwave, millimeter wave, free space optics, and MIMO radio backhaul—to customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cablefree.net Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact:CableFree: Wireless ExcellenceEmail: info@cablefree.net

CableFree at MWC 2025 in Barcelona

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.