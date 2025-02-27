Heveya Dubai Celebrates Grand Opening with an Exclusive Evening at Warehouse 80

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heveya Dubai marked its highly anticipated opening with an unforgettable opening event, bringing together Dubai’s elite at Warehouse 80, Goshi Warehouse City - a rising creative hub already being dubbed the new ‘Alserkal’ of Dubai.Guests enjoyed an elegant celebration featuring beverages, canapes and an immersive sensory experience - all while exploring Heveya’s premium organic sleep solutions on display. The night began with a sound bowl performance, setting a relaxed yet vibrant tone before special guest DJ Gallivanter took over, transforming the space into a lively celebration.A curated guest list of top interior designers, furniture brands, sustainable influencers, media and design industry leaders gathered to experience Heveya’s commitment to luxurious, eco-friendly sleep. Adding to the sensory experience, the event featured a live matcha station, paired with healthy sweet treats designed to complement its flavours.The space - thoughtfully designed by local brand Custom No. 9, whose creative studio occupies the upstairs level - added to the artistic and design-forward energy of the night, providing the perfect backdrop for Heveya’s vision of sustainable luxury.“We are thrilled to officially launch Heveya in Dubai and welcome such an inspiring community of designers, sustainability advocates, and industry leaders,” said Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya. “This event was not just about showcasing our products, but about celebrating a movement - one that prioritises sustainable, high-quality sleep and overall well-being.”As Heveya expands its presence in the UAE, the brand is also set to open a three-month pop-up at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi starting this Saturday, offering visitors the opportunity to explore its range of sustainable bedding solutions in a new setting.A night to remember, the Heveya opening event set the tone for an exciting journey ahead, placing sustainable luxury at the heart of Dubai’s design scene.For more information, visit Heveya Dubai located in Warehouse 80, Goshi Warehouses, Al Quoz, their website www.heveya.ae or follow @heveyaae on Instagram.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914Google Drive for the Image: Images About HeveyaHeveya is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveya combines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.

