DCCI marked the dawn of a new era for Indonesia’s datacentre & cloud landscape

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as an event to close the gaps in Indonesia’s digital infrastructure, primarily the datacentre and cloud domains, turned out as the most strategic huddle of key government ministries, regulatory bodies and private giants.During the 2-day long multi-sectoral affair that commenced on 11 February 2025, the inaugural edition of Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) in Indonesia not only accomplished immediate event-related objectives but also aided organisations in capturing bigger national goals.The chosen 5-star venue, Raffles Jakarta saw the likes of Denny Setiawan (Director of Digital Infrastructure Strategy & Policy, Ministry of Communications and Digital), Hendra Suryakusuma (Chairman, Indonesian Data Center Providers Association (IDPRO)), Daniel Oscar Baskoro (Chief Project Officer Smart City, Nusantara Capital Authority), and over 30 other top-notch profiles from myriad sectors.These thought leaders imparted the most comprehensive analysis of the recent industry trends, groundbreaking strategies, whilst sharing actionable insights for the prevailing issues. The conference also gave a special emphasis to sustainability and next-gen technologies as multiple sessions revolved around Green Datacentres, various aspects of AI, IoT, Analytics, and others.DCCI also highlighted the role of leadership and digital talent in shaping Indonesia’s long-term digital economy, a topic addressed by Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman of the Association of Digital Leaders Indonesia (APDI) and The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta)."I had the opportunity to speak on digital leadership, digital talent, and digital trust as critical prerequisites for a sustainable digital economy. Leadership plays a fundamental role in ensuring Indonesia’s digital transformation and it’s not only relevant today but will continue to thrive over the next 20 to 30 years", said Arif Ilham Adnan.The platform was well supported by Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and Indonesia Data Center Provider (IDPRO) whose efforts got a widespread recognition for the platform and the best audience in the form of 350+ attendees. These professionals included CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, Datacentre Facilities Managers, Network, Cabling & Communication Engineers, VPs, GMs & Heads of Cloud, Security and many more influential profiles.On the other hand, the solution providers kept alive the pulse of Indonesia’s multi-billion-dollar datacentre & cloud industry by orchestrating the most engaging display of solutions. These solutions covered a broad range of domains including but not limited to AI & ML, Power & Cooling, Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Tools, IaaS/Paas/Saas, Site Consulting, Hybrid Cloud and Security.Leading the exhibition from the front were organisations like New Relic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Equinix, Vertiv, Datacomm, SM+, BW Digital, Sunbird Software, Lintasarta and Sangfor Technologies.All in all, Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) emerged as the most absolute platform for highlighting digital infrastructure’s huge market potential both at the regional and global level, addressing the top challenges, along with emphasizing the most relevant trends, strategies and innovations that can give an instant push to the market.Giving his expert take on the debut edition, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organising body – Tradepass , stated, “Establishing a platform such as DCCI in Indonesia will only reinforce Indonesia’s digital strides. While bringing the best-in-class datacentre & cloud expertise to the nation’s public and private sector has always been the key objective, the move will also add new wings to its thriving digital economy. With this assuring success, the platform is only going to get bigger and better in the coming years.”For more information about the event, log on to:

