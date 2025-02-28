Business Reporter: Making personalisation work in contact centres

Why embracing real-time technology and empowering agents are key

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Matt Rumins, Senior Director of Strategic Accounts at Intradiem talks about how the strategies of leaders in contact centres should change to create forward-thinking organisations. Despite technological advancements, a high number of contact centres still rely on manual processes and static planning regimes. Adhering to old practices, however, can make their system prone to missed service levels and employee frustration. What these organisations need is move beyond a patchwork of technological and organisation fixes and build a new company culture that is based on proactive planning and innovation. This doesn’t only involve integrating real-time technology into their stack but also paving the way for a cultural shift.Personalisation must play a key role in these new types of contact centre work environments. Agents must have the opportunity to work on flexible schedules and get training customised to their skillset. Leaders must motivate them by offering opportunities that cater to their ambition and career plans. New leadership should seek to leverage real-time insights into agent performance in order to identify where some more coaching, training or other forms of support are required. Meanwhile, managers should use the time that technology liberates to develop their teams and transform the contact centre.Intradiem’s contact centre automation solutions integrate seamlessly with standard contact centre technology systems, support both in-centre and remote staff and connect back-office systems, employee workstations and processes to streamline productivity.To learn more about how innovation and an agent-centric approach can improve customer experience, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About IntradiemIntradiem provides intelligent automation solutions that monitor and adjust contact centre operations in real time to improve agent productivity, enhance agent engagement and improve customer experience. Intradiem’s real-time automation helps nearly 300,000 contact centre professionals deliver unmatched customer service experiences to end-customers in major sectors including healthcare, insurance, financial services, and others.

