Royalton Resorts in Punta Cana Earn Green Globe Honors in Environmental Leadership

Royalton Punta Cana and Royalton Splash Punta Cana team members with their Gold certifications.

With Green Globe recertification, including Gold status for two properties, Blue Diamond Resorts continue to set an example in the hospitality industry.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following their recent transformation with fully renovated spaces, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino – Adults Only, and Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, together with Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, proudly announce their Green Globe recertification. This recognition highlights their dedication to environmentally conscious hospitality. Notably, Royalton Punta Cana and Royalton Splash Punta Cana have achieved the prestigious Gold status, further solidifying their position as leaders in sustainable tourism.The all-inclusive resorts have consistently integrated responsible practices into every aspect of their operations, setting a benchmark for sustainable hospitality. Their initiatives include comprehensive waste management programs that ensure compliance with local and national regulations while optimizing waste utilization. Regular beach and surrounding area clean-ups engage staff, guests, and suppliers in the collective effort to remove inorganic waste while promoting environmental awareness. Additionally, the resorts host activities such as reforestation projects and participate in global campaigns like Earth Hour to foster understanding and action on climate change challenges.The efforts are bolstered by ongoing sustainability training for team members and a collaborative approach that unites everyone in the mission to protect the environment. This commitment reflects a shared vision of balancing environmental responsibility with the exceptional guest experience that defines Blue Diamond Resorts , the management company behind these properties.With Green Globe recertification, including Gold status for two properties, Blue Diamond Resorts continue to set an example in the hospitality industry, offering a luxurious escape that aligns with the values of environmentally conscious travelers.About Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In LuxuryRoyalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com ContactPaulina TorresRegional Sustainability ManagerBlue Diamond ResortsEmail: ptorres@bluediamondresorts.comCarretera Federal 307 Cancun Tulum,No. Mza 03 Lt Int. No.Km 332+150Tel: (52) 998-283-3939

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.