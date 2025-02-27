2025 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference day three roundup

Susan Doherty, the AHA’s vice president of field engagement, began the closing session of the 2025 AHA Rural Health Care Leadership Conference by reemphasizing the vital importance of rural hospitals and health care providers. “Rural health care is not just a profession; it is a calling,” she said. “It is about ensuring that no matter where someone lives, they have access to the quality care they deserve. The mission is not easy, but it is incredibly rewarding.”



In the closing plenary, Liz Murray, author of “Breaking Night: A Memoir of Forgiveness, Survival, and My Journey from Homeless to Harvard” and subject of the Emmy-nominated Lifetime TV movie “Homeless to Harvard,” spoke on the importance of resilience and perseverance in leadership and in life. “Burnout is so real, and if you’re not careful you can become cynical,” she said. “Cynicism is the atrophy of your imagination and the atrophy of your heart. And you are so much more than that.”



Prior to the closing session, attendees joined in discussion on topics such as:

How health systems in Nebraska and California are working with community partners to create and support age-friendly health communities that meet the physical, mental and medical needs of older adults, and how other rural communities can follow in their footsteps.

A statewide initiative in Washington that helps rural stakeholders collaborate to deliver high-quality palliative care — and reduce the need for patient transfers to urban centers.

The latest legislative, legal and regulatory updates affecting the 340B program and developments to watch for in 2025.