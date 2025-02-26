Governor Abbott Statement On Majority Support For School Choice In Texas House

TEXAS, February 26 - February 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the announcement that 75 members of the Texas House of Representatives have co-authored Chairman Brad Buckley’s House Bill 3, which will create a universal school choice program in Texas.



“For the first time in our great state’s history, the Texas House has the votes to pass a universal school choice program,” said Governor Abbott. “This is a remarkable achievement for the countless parents, students, and educators across Texas who want school choice expanded to all Texas families. This truly was a team effort. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Chairman Creighton, Chairman Buckley, and members of both the Texas House and Senate for fighting for parents' right to choose the best education path for their child. This session, Texas will usher in a new era where families have the opportunity to choose the learning environment that meets the unique needs of their children. I will continue working closely with both chambers of the Texas Legislature to get the biggest launch of any universal school choice program in the nation to my desk, where it will be swiftly signed into law.”

