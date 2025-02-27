Innovation Saskatchewan Invests More Than $1 Million in Research and Development Projects Focused on Sustainable Technologies

CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 26, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $1.09 million in four industry-led research and development (R&D) technologies through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF).

These dual R&D grant programs advance commercialization of game-changing technologies in agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing and health care and help bring them to market.

“Saskatchewan companies continue to develop impactful technological solutions for critical industry challenges in our core sectors,” Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. “Funding programs like SAIF and AGF help accelerate made-in-Saskatchewan innovations to reach new global markets, driving economic and employment growth in communities across the province.”

SAIF and AGF funding will support four innovative companies from the Spring 2024 cohort:

EcoLoop Sustainable Technologies – Developing a process that eliminates chemicals found in firefighting foams from soil and water while producing a material that can be used as a fertilizer. ($450,000 in SAIF support)

Greenwave Innovations – Developing a data-driven platform that automates industrial equipment monitoring, eliminating waste and unnecessary costs. ($255,000 in SAIF support)

Archetype Global 3D ($250,000 in SAIF support) – Developing an easy-to-assemble concrete 3D printer that produces building materials faster than current models on the market.

BetterCart Analytics ($135,000 in AGF support) – Developing an advanced AI-driven price analytics platform that that reduces food costs in the supply chain from distributor to customer.

The announcement took place in Saskatoon at Co.Labs, Saskatchewan’s first tech incubator and one of Innovation Saskatchewan’s funded Tech Partners. The incubator has successfully supported over 200 startups that have generated more than $85 million in revenue and $50 million in private investment, making it a foundational support in Saskatchewan’s startup ecosystem.

“Investments into startup companies have a huge impact on the local ecosystem,” Co.Labs Executive Director Jonathan Lipoth said. “These grants make new technologies possible and create opportunities for disruptive companies to make their mark. There’s great upside in investing into our local technology companies.”

Steven Siciliano, founder and CEO of Environmental Material Science (EMS), a spring 2023 AGF recipient and Co.Labs Co.Lead company, described the impact the two programs have had on the development of the company’s signature agriculture product – a novel soil monitoring sensor. Both the company and product will soon be marketed as LiORA by EMS.

“The AGF funding and support from Innovation Saskatchewan is critical to the development of LiORA by EMS,” Siciliano said. “The LiORA product provides real-time estimates of carbon sequestration and nitrogen losses due to nitrous oxide emissions. AGF support allowed us to enhance the product to incorporate new nutrient sensors into the LiORA package so that the agriculture sector can obtain real time estimates of carbon and nitrogen efficiency. "

Since 2012, SAIF has committed over $15.7 million in 61 projects, resulting in more than $52.4 million in private investment, $8.5 million in federal investment, $106 million in post-project investment and 288 per cent return on investment (ROI). Similarly, since AGF launched in 2020, the program has invested over $4.5 million in 24 projects, resulting in more than $19.5 million in private investment, $3 million in federal investment, $41.4 million post-project investment and 398 per cent ROI.

-30-

For more information, contact: