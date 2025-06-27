June 28 Recognized as National Insurance Awareness Day

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2025

June 28 is National Insurance Awareness Day and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) and the Insurance Councils of Saskatchewan (ICS) are encouraging Saskatchewan residents to think about their insurance needs and what types of coverage they may require.

"Insurance provides peace of mind to help cover costs from unexpected events like health issues, accidents, or weather-related disasters," FCAA Insurance and Real Estate Division Executive Director Jan Seibel said. "National Insurance Awareness Day highlights the importance of reviewing your insurance policy to ensure that you have the right insurance coverage to meet your needs."

"Whether you are insuring your home, vehicle, or business, understanding your coverage is key," Insurance Councils of Saskatchewan Executive Director Denny Huyghebaert said. "As the regulator of insurance intermediaries in the province, ICS encourages all consumers to take time to assess their insurance needs and work with licensed professionals to get the protection that fits their life."

If you choose to purchase insurance, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind:

Check Your Coverage: Not all policies are the same. Review your insurance policy to determine your coverage. Depending on your circumstances, you may need separate insurance coverage for your home and your belongings. Ask your licensed insurance provider if you're unsure.

Renewing your insurance: make sure you inform your insurance provider of any changes to your property, such as major renovations or purchases, that may impact the amount or kind of insurance you need.

Take Inventory: Keep a current record of your belongings (including pictures) and store them in a safe place. Knowing what you have helps if things get stolen or damaged.

Plan on Traveling? Ensure you are covered for being away from your home for extended periods of time.

Accidents Happen: That's why it's important to consider all possible scenarios when purchasing insurance, including injuries to visitors, contractors or delivery people.

The FCAA protects consumer and public interests and supports economic wellbeing through responsive marketplace regulation. The Insurance and Real Estate Division (IRED) of the FCAA regulates licensed insurance companies in accordance with The Insurance Act to ensure fairness, trust and accountability in the insurance industry. More information about purchasing insurance can be found on the FCAA website at Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan.

ICS is the regulatory body responsible for the oversight, licensing and regulation of insurance intermediaries in Saskatchewan. ICS operates under delegated authority from the Superintendent of Insurance at the FCAA. Its mandate includes regulating agents, brokers, independent adjusters, Managing General Agents (MGAs), Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and entities that sell insurance incidental to their primary business, known as Restricted Insurance Agents (RIAs). ICS also assists consumers in resolving disputes related to insurance transactions occurring in Saskatchewan. Visit the ISC website for more information: www.skcouncil.sk.ca.

