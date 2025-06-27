Government Announces Over $640,000 in Additional Investments to Address Gender Based Violence

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence with a new investment of over $640,000 to support four unique initiatives administered by community-based organizations and the agencies that support them. These funds are in addition to the $3.8 million provided to 16 agencies across Saskatchewan announced in early 2025.

The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a ten-year collaborative framework for a national approach to ending gender-based violence. The Government of Canada has provided Saskatchewan $20.3 million over four years to implement new initiatives that create opportunities for action.

"We are proud to empower and support community-based organizations across the province as they create programs, provide services and research new practices to build safe communities," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This increased investment will strengthen outreach and provide families with the tools they need to build a successful path forward."

This funding will be provided to the following community-based organizations and agencies that support them to develop new initiatives:

Building Active Bystanders Training Program (ChangeMakers - $313,960): This funding is being provided to Changemakers to develop a Building Active Bystanders program, which will teach people how to safely intervene in and report incidents involving interpersonal violence.



This funding is being provided to Changemakers to develop a Building Active Bystanders program, which will teach people how to safely intervene in and report incidents involving interpersonal violence. Indigenous Led Approaches to Addressing Gender-based Violence: Through this initiative, a total of $120,000 will be provided to three agencies to enhance support for Indigenous approaches to gender-based violence.

Through this initiative, a total of $120,000 will be provided to three agencies to enhance support for Indigenous approaches to gender-based violence. Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) ($40,000): The Saskatchewan First Nations Women's Commission will guide the FSIN Women's Secretariat in developing a strategy for addressing gender-based violence in Urban and Rural First Nation communities.



The Saskatchewan First Nations Women's Commission will guide the FSIN Women's Secretariat in developing a strategy for addressing gender-based violence in Urban and Rural First Nation communities. YWCA Regina ($40,000): YWCA Regina will support the Bridging Culture and Care project with an Elder in Residence and traditional healing sessions with All Nations Hope Network.



YWCA Regina will support the Bridging Culture and Care project with an Elder in Residence and traditional healing sessions with All Nations Hope Network. YWCA Saskatoon ($40,000): YWCA Saskatoonwill lead an initiative to train staff on how to provide culturally appropriate services and furnish and decorate new transitional housing in a culturally appropriate way for Indigenous clients.

Safe and Together Model Evaluation (Qatalyst Group - $110,566): The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and the Ministry of Social Services will provide funding to Qatalyst to evaluate the Safe and Together program, which works to improve collaboration among service providers in addressing the actions and behaviours of perpetrators of violence.

Maddison Sessions Conference (Buckspring Foundation, $100,000): The Maddison Sessons Conference was hosted in Saskatoon in April of 2025. The event provided strong networking opportunities and promoted an exchange of ideas among those working in the area of gender-based violence, law enforcement, lawyers and advocates.

"Saskatchewan's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is focused on prevention, this includes expanding awareness and education, increasing Indigenous-led approaches and support for survivors," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "This additional funding will help these community-based organizations continue to deliver service and supports that will build a safer Saskatchewan, free of interpersonal violence and abuse."

"Funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is crucial to the YWCA's ability to ensure that women and children experiencing violence have access to culturally appropriate healing and can make lifelong connections with Indigenous community and support," YWCA Regina Chief Executive Officer Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "This impact ensures sustainable support as women navigate their healing journey."

This year, the Government of Saskatchewan is dedicating approximately $32 million to partners that facilitate interpersonal violence programs and services through the justice system. This includes $14.2 million per year being provided to community-based partners, over $4.1 million in funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, annualized funding for second-stage shelters, and additional funding for Victims Services and other important supports.

"Local, community-based solutions are how we move forward - and that is exactly what this investment supports," Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) Rechie Valdez said. "Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, the Government of Canada is working alongside organizations in Saskatchewan to help build programs that reflect people's lived experiences, meet survivors where they are, and create safer communities for women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people across the province."

