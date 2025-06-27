Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Provide Drought Support with the Doubled Low Yield Appraisal

CANADA, June 27 - Released on June 27, 2025

Today, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture Daryl Harrison announced the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is implementing measures to offer support to producers facing this year's challenging dry conditions. SCIC is implementing the double low yield appraisal process, encouraging acres of low-yielding eligible crops to be diverted to make additional feed available to graze, bale or silage.

“I’ve spoken with livestock and crop producers in Saskatchewan who are worried about the impact that dry conditions could have this year,” MacDonald said. “Changing the yield threshold will give them some breathing room, so they can make the best decisions for their operations.”

"In multiple areas throughout the province, our livestock producers are facing challenges from this year's dry conditions," Harrison said. "There is a need to quickly adapt to best support producers' timely, on-farm decisions. In 2021 and 2023, this same initiative was successfully implemented, resulting in over half a million acres of additional low yield crop redirected to feed. Once again, livestock producers are encouraged to work directly with neighbouring crop producers to access additional feed."

When crops are severely damaged and the appraised yield falls below an established threshold level, the yield is reduced to zero for the Crop Insurance claim. SCIC is doubling the low yield appraisal threshold values, allowing customers to salvage their eligible crops as feed, without negatively impacting future individual coverage. Prior to compensation, all qualifying acres for double low yield appraisals must be diverted to livestock feed. They cannot be left to harvest. Prior to putting damaged crops to an approved alternate use, producers should contact their local SCIC office.

“This announcement is welcome news for our livestock producers,” SARM President Bill Huber said. “As in past years, it will help address feed shortages so many ranchers are experiencing. Timely support like this is critical to ensuring the sustainability of the sector in this province.”

"Many cattle producers throughout the province are facing potential feed shortages," Saskatchewan Cattle Association Chair Chad Ross said. "The recent rains may help with some of the later seeded crops and possible pasture rebound in some areas. Unfortunately, the hay crop was already burnt off in several places. Writing off some crops through doubling the low yield threshold will provide cattle producers an option for feeding their animals they didn't previously have. The SCA thanks Ministers Harrison and MacDonald, along with the governments for moving quickly on this."

"We appreciate governments recognizing and meeting the need to support access to feed," Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association President Jeff Yorga said. "There are producers struggling with drought conditions. They are assessing and adjusting crop and feed requirements. This action taken helps our producers make those important decisions in a timely fashion. As we move forward, I strongly encourage producers to directly connect with each other to coordinate access to any additional feed made available through this change."

“Swift action from government has provided a vital lifeline to many Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers amid this year’s early challenges,” APAS President Bill Prybylski said. “The quick adjustment of support measures reflects a strong commitment to agriculture and sets a high standard for proactive, responsive risk management programming. Producers across the province feel heard, supported and valued.”

AgriStability can provide support to producers for production losses and increased expenses resulting from dry conditions. In most cases, the additional expense a producer incurs to acquire additional feed for their livestock is an eligible expense through the AgriStability Program. The deadline for producers to enroll in the existing AgriStability program for the 2025 program year is extended to July 31, 2025. The AgriStability Program includes an option to access timely support through an Interim Benefit, which gives producers the option of receiving funds prior to the completion of the fiscal period in the program year. This can help support losses and cover costs.

SCIC recognizes the most pressing concern for livestock producers is reduced hay and pasture production. Pasture acres are insured for the impact of dry conditions through the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program. Starting July 15, 2025, eligible producers will begin to receive claim payments, providing timely financial relief to help offset the impact of below average rainfall. By August 15, 2025, remaining claims are automatically calculated based strictly upon weather station data.

Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line provides support when producers need it the most. This is a confidential service, available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, toll-free at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services Regina, a non-profit, community-based agency and there is no call display.

Crop Insurance is a federal-provincial-producer cost-shared program that helps producers manage production and quality losses. Support for the program is provided by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

For more information, producers can call 1-888-935-0000, visit scic.ca or contact their local SCIC office.

