Pullman Bali Legian Beach: Pioneering Green Excellence In Indonesia

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pullman Bali Legian Beach proudly announces its renewed Green Globe Certification for 2024-2025, reaffirming its position as a leader in sustainable hospitality. This prestigious recognition reflects the resort’s commitment to excellence, having fulfilled all mandatory criteria with 100% compliance. By embracing the Green Globe pillars of sustainability, social and economic contribution, cultural heritage, and environmental stewardship, the resort continues to inspire a harmonious balance between hospitality and responsibility.“Our vision for sustainability remains at the heart of everything we do,” shares Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager. “This certification is a testament to our team’s dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences while safeguarding Bali’s environment, supporting its communities, and preserving its cultural treasures.”Cultural Heritage and Community InvolvementCelebrating Bali’s cultural identity, Pullman Bali Legian Beach is home to a Balinese Hindu temple that welcomes the local community for daily worship. This sacred space strengthens the resort’s ties to the surrounding community, fostering respect for Bali’s spiritual traditions. Guests can explore the sanctuary nestled in the resort gardens and learn about sustainable honey production while supporting the vital role bees play in maintaining the local ecosystem.Education remains a cornerstone of Pullman Bali Legian Beach’s community efforts. Through the Sanggar Bedugul initiative, the resort supports local Balinese children by providing education, skill development, and updated resources such as computers and furniture. Mathematics, English, and practical classes—like cooking and hygiene—equip students with essential tools for a brighter future. The resort team also organizes online lessons and visits to enhance the learning experience for these young children.Innovative Environmental InitiativesBuilding on its robust environmental practices, the resort has implemented 20 biopores and 5 infiltration wells across its property. These innovative systems prevent soil erosion, distribute rainwater evenly, and replenish groundwater reserves, significantly benefiting the local ecosystem. These measures enhance soil health, support plant growth, and mitigate the effects of climate change by promoting sustainable water management.The resort remains committed to reducing waste with cutting-edge tools like the ‘Winnow’ food waste management system. This technology meticulously tracks and manages food disposal, helping the kitchens optimize operations and minimize waste. Native plants also thrive across the property, with informational tags educating guests about the unique flora and their ecological roles. Regular beach cleaning activities further highlight the resort’s dedication to maintaining the pristine beauty of Bali’s coastlines.A Commitment to Inclusion and DiversityAligned with Accor’s global values, Pullman Bali Legian Beach proudly employs individuals with disabilities as part of its team. This initiative reflects the group’s long-standing commitment to inclusion, dating back to its signing of the International Labor Organization’s Global Business and Disability Charter in 2015. The resort emphasizes the importance of creating inclusive workplaces that benefit everyone.Sustainability as a Core ValuePullman Bali Legian Beach’s holistic sustainability strategy ensures that every aspect of its operations aligns with the Green Globe pillars. From the installation of infiltration wells and biopores to the conservation of native plants and implementation of digital food waste tracking, the resort embodies a forward-thinking approach to environmental responsibility. Its partnerships with local communities and educational institutions reinforce the resort’s role as a catalyst for positive social and economic change.As a beacon of sustainable hospitality, Pullman Bali Legian Beach continues to raise the bar for eco-conscious travel. By harmonizing cultural preservation, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship, the resort ensures that its legacy endures for generations to come.About PullmanPullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today, Pullman features more than 140 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world, including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Bercy, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China, and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.About Pullman Bali Legian BeachNestled at the serene intersection of Kuta and Legian Beaches, Pullman Bali Legian Beach is a beachfront paradise that seamlessly blends sun-kissed relaxation with contemporary elegance. Proudly awarded the prestigious Green Globe Certification for its sustainable hospitality and tourism practices, the resort features 365 beautiful and spacious rooms and suites, each offering captivating views of the lush gardens, inviting pools, or the sparkling ocean. The resort’s prime location ensures that guests are immersed in natural beauty while enjoying modern comforts. Guests can indulge in a variety of amenities, including the expansive Alun-Alun Garden, Montage - All Day Dining, three vibrant Bars, an Infinity Pool, a tranquil Garden Pool, a Kids Pool for family fun, a well-equipped Gym, a rejuvenating Spa, and a dedicated Kids Club. For business travelers, there are nine versatile Meeting and Function Rooms, including a grand ballroom, perfect for conferences and events. Conveniently located just a 15-minute walk from the renowned Beachwalk Shopping Center, Pullman Bali Legian Beach promises an unforgettable escape where modern design harmoniously meets the natural beauty of the surroundings.Media contact:Martha PhiletasMarketing Communications ManagerPullman Bali Legian BeachE. martha.philetas@accor.comM. +62 361 762 500 / +62 813 6308 4268

