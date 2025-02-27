National Set a Good Example Day: A Call to Action for Character Building Across America

Set A Good Example The Way To Happiness

Since the Set a Good Example Day started we have witnessed a remarkable transformation as individuals embrace the principles of The Way to Happiness.” — Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 26, 2025, The Way to Happiness Foundation joins the nation in celebrating the National Set a Good Example Day, dedicated to promoting positive behavior and reinforcing common sense values. This encourages individuals to lead by example , fostering a culture of kindness, integrity, and responsibility.Recent studies indicate a concerning decline in character among Americans. A 2023 survey revealed that 45% of U.S. adults believe that moral values are declining in the country, with 60% expressing concern over the erosion of honesty and integrity in society.National Set a Good Example Day serves as a timely reminder of the power of individual actions in reversing this trend. Across the United States, people are engaging in simple acts of kindness, such as acknowledging someone's good deed, helping a neighbor in need, or offering a sincere compliment.The Way to Happiness: A Common Sense Guide to Better Living and its worldwide campaign to restore honesty and trust inspired the initiation for a National Set a Good Example Day which was recognized by the National Day Calendar in 2022. One of the 21 Precepts in the book entitled Set a Good Example has been the backbone of a school contest that was run in some 12,000 US schools with over 15 million students participating.Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International, stated,“Since the Set a Good Example Day started we have witnessed a remarkable transformation as individuals embrace the principles of The Way to Happiness. This movement has ignited a wave of positive change, with countless acts of kindness and integrity spreading across communities worldwide. National Set a Good Example Day is a pivotal opportunity to amplify this momentum and inspire even more people to lead by example .”The Way to Happiness Foundation has distributed over 138 million copies of The Way to Happiness book in 118 languages in 92 nations. By applying the principles in this book individuals can contribute to building a more compassionate and harmonious society.The Way to Happiness Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving communities worldwide by promoting character standards and providing individuals with practical tools to lead a better life. With its distribution of The Way to Happiness book written by author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, the foundation aims to uplift individuals by teaching them how to make positive choices that impact not only their lives but the world around them.For more information go to #setagoodexampleday or visit www.thewaytohappiness.org and contact The Way to Happiness Foundation at info@thewaytohappiness.org.

To learn more about National Set a Good Example Day, watch the following video:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.