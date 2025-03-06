American Fiber Cement Expands Innovative Product Portfolio

These additions reflect the company’s mission to provide superior, sustainable, aesthetically pleasing fiber cement panels to the North American building market

Each product has been carefully developed to meet the highest standards of quality and design, ensuring that our customers have access to the best materials for their projects.” — Ryan Hunter, VP of Sales

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fiber Cement (AFC), a leading distributor of high-density fiber cement products, introduced seven new innovative Swisspearl products and an entire new line of AFC products to expand their existing product lineup. These new products offer architects and builders a diverse range of high-quality cladding solutions.

The new products include:

SWISSPEARL

• Avera (Sleek & Durable): Perfect for modern architectural projects.

• Carat (Blend of Aesthetics & Functionality): Ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

• Nobilis (Refined & Robust): Designed to enhance the beauty and longevity of any façade.

• Planea (Weather-Resistant Versatility): Suitable for a variety of climates and design options.

• Reflex (Innovative & Traditionally Crafted): Provides a reliable and stylish solution for exterior cladding.

• Terra (Natural Aesthetics): Perfect for creating inviting and sustainable spaces.

• Zenor (Minimalist & High Performance): A top choice for contemporary architecture.

AFC

• AFC Carbon+: A through-colored dark fiber cement panel that comes in four different finish options:

o Stone+: (Light sanding grain)

o Lines+: (Deep sanding grain)

o Groove+: (Routed linear grooves)

o Reflect+: (Shiny light sanding grain)

• AFC Lines+: A through-colored product that creates a very distinct visual with its deep sanded linear grooves on the surface. It comes in eleven different finish options:

o Ruby

o Tufa

o Magma

o Emerald

o Amber

o Graphite

o Sand

o Granite

o Pearl

o Adobe

o Parchment

• AFC Sky: A through-colored product with a special sandblasted surface treatment that highlights its soft tones, giving the illusion of looking at the sky on a partly cloudy day. It comes in ten different finish options:

o Ruby

o Tufa

o Magma

o Emerald

o Amber

o Graphite

o Sand

o Granite

o Adobe

o Parchment

Each of the Swisspearl and AFC products includes a limited warranty.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new products to our customers,” said Ryan Hunter, VP of Sales at AFC. “Each product has been carefully developed to meet the highest standards of quality and design, ensuring that our customers have access to the best materials for their projects.”

For more information about our new products, please visit americanfibercement.com or contact our sales team at 303-972-5107.

# # #

ABOUT AMERICAN FIBER CEMENT

For 35 years, American Fiber Cement has been a leading distributor of a wide variety of state-of-the-art, high-density fiber cement products. The company’s custom fabricated cladding solutions offer exciting design elements that are attractive, lightweight, durable, cost-effective, sustainable, maintenance-free, and warrantied. In addition, the technical staff at AFC consults with architects and installers regarding specifications, installation tips, and on-site training.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.