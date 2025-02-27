Eddy Birrer: Team Player

Eddy Birrer, Ph.D., has been a dedicated supporter of Gonzaga Athletics and a longtime member of the University community. A former accounting professor and avid sports enthusiast, Eddy spent decades shaping the lives of students with his wit, wisdom and unwavering commitment to excellence.

He recently established a charitable gift annuity, which will provide him income for life, with the remainder to benefit men's and women's basketball and women's soccer. This reflects his deep gratitude for the role Gonzaga has played in his life and career, as well as his love for the teams that bring the Zag spirit to life. The success of Gonzaga sports programs contributes to name recognition of the \ University, aids in faculty and student recruitment, and helps build community spirit.

His generosity ensures that future generations of student-athletes will have the resources they need to excel in the classroom, the community and in competition. Birrer also has helped further opportunities for students through the Dr. Eddy Birrer Endowed Scholarship, which former students established in his honor at his retirement.

