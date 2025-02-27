New Mexico leads in Tech Sector

New Mexico is the Silicon Mesa

New Mexico's emergence as the "Silicon Mesa" is further solidified by advancements in quantum computing and premiere events like SXSW and RealmIQ’s El Sailon

I believe Santa Fe, and New Mexico, can be the sister to Silicon Valley and be the “Silicon Mesa” with all the technology moving here.” — Curt Doty

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Mexico, is now referred to as the "Silicon Mesa," and has emerged as a burgeoning hub for technology companies, thought leadership, and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). This transformation is driven by significant investments from industry giants, a thriving ecosystem of startups, and a strong emphasis on workforce development.Yesterday’s announcement by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham detailing the partnership with Austin Texas company BorderPlex Digital Assets to build a $5B digital infrastructure campus includes microgrid power generation and water treatment facilities. This AI data hub will be built in Dona Ana County.Intel Corporation has been a cornerstone of New Mexico's tech landscape since 1980. In November 2024, Intel announced an investment exceeding $4 billion to upgrade its facilities for advanced semiconductor packaging technologies.In January 2025, Quantinuum, the world's largest integrated quantum computing company, announced plans to establish a new research and development center in New Mexico. This facility will focus on photonics technologies essential for advancing Quantinuum's trapped ion quantum computing systems, which utilize light to control and manipulate qubits. The state's rich ecosystem, including collaborations with Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and the University of New Mexico, provides a fertile ground for such cutting-edge research.Representation at SXSW and BeyondNew Mexico's tech community actively engages in prominent industry events to showcase its innovations and foster collaborations. At SXSW 2025, Mark S. Benak of Mark S. Benak & Associates and Imagine New Mexico is scheduled to lead a mentor session on March 7, 2025, providing insights into the state's burgeoning tech landscape.Also at SXSW is the New Mexico House! Mon Mar 10, 9am-7pm. Go to Péché for an unforgettable in-person event celebrating New Mexico's culture, music, and innovation. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Land of Enchantment while enjoying live performances, interactive exhibits, and delicious cuisine. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers from around the world. Come experience the spirit of New Mexico right in the heart of SXSW!Also in March is RealmIQ ’s continuing lecture series “ El Sailon .” A monthly event at BoxCar every second Tuesday of the month. March 11 will feature Agnes Chavez. Host Curt Doty will have a Fireside Chat with Agnes Chavez, an interdisciplinary new media artist and educator. Her work integrates art, science, and technology as tools to inspire artistic, scientific, and humanistic literacy, and to raise awareness of humanitarian and ecological issues. She leverages artificial intelligence to explore data visualization, light, sound, and space to create immersive and educational installations that seek balance between mind and matter, science and art, nature and technology. She is the founder of STEMarts Lab, which designs and delivers sci-art installations and STEAM programming for schools, art/science organizations, and festivals. Past speakers have included local luminaries, Rubina Cohen, Alexander McCaig, Kevin LeGrandeur, Michael Garfield, Cyndi Coon, Joe Thurman and more.Doty believes Santa Fe, and New Mexico, can be the sister to Silicon Valley and be the “Silicon Mesa” with all the technology moving here. He is committed to AI upskilling locally to make that happen. Curt Doty, the host of the AI Salon Series expressed his enthusiasm for the gathering, highlighting the importance of ongoing conversations about AI's far-reaching impact across various business sectors. His advocacy continues with two AI newsletters and now two podcasts, RealmIQ: Sessions and his new podcast with Futurist Mike Johns entitled “The Odd Couple of AI,” premiering this Friday Night on YouTube.New Mexico's evolution into the "Silicon Mesa" is a testament to its strategic investments, vibrant tech community, unwavering commitment to innovation, education and all those who support it. As the state continues to attract major industry players and nurture homegrown startups, it solidifies its position as a leader in technology and AI adoption.

El Sailon

