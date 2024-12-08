El Sailon hosts an ongoing speaker series focusing on Artificial Intelligence in Santa Fe

El Sailon is at Boxcar

El Sailon features five speakers who will share their AI Journey, ‘AI and I.’ December 10, 5:30-7:30. The venue is BOXCAR on 133 Water St. in Santa Fe.

Our mission is to bring together AI leaders, enthusiasts, users, business leaders, creative minds, and educators to foster discussion and increase AI adoption and AI literacy.” — Curt Doty

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curt Doty , a Santa Fe branding expert and now AI consultant has conceived a speaker series in a Salon format focused on discussing Artificial Intelligence titled “ El Sailon .”This month El Sailon features five speakers who are lined up to share their AI Journey, ‘AI and I’ which includes Alexander Ramsay McCaig, Carl McLendon, Jack Allread, Kat Walsh and Michael Garfield.December 10, 5:30-7:30. The venue is BOXCAR on 133 Water St. in Santa Fe.Alex is a co-founder of a new AI company, TARTLE, that has a unique approach to handling and monetizing ones Data. Carl is a local business leader who heads up programming at Santa Fe Business Incubator.Jack Allread is a software developer and worked for decades with the Navy. Kat Walsh is a local social media guru. Michael Garfield, a musician, artist, futurist, and more. Five perspectives from five very different voices.Curt Doty emphasizes the urgency of understanding AI, noting its rapid advancement and the potential consequences of not engaging with it. He goes on to say, "Creative people need to be at the center of where this technology goes, because it's always the creative people who think beyond the technology and lift it to higher levels."El Sailon, a RealmIQ Event, has had a lineup of speakers that included business leaders such as Joe Thurman, CEO of TalentBloom, and Mike Johns, Futurist from Digital Mind State. His Salon on the Future of Film entitled “AI in Film: FOMO or FUBAR” featured guest speakers Peter Csathy, entertainment lawyer, B. Earl, Marvel Writer, Russell Schwartz, Associate Professor of film marketing at Chapman University, Lane Kinkade, Professor of UX at SCAD, John Attanasio, cofounder of TOONSTAR and Zahir Kahn, an AI Filmmaker.Doty says, “Our mission is to bring together AI leaders, enthusiasts, users, business leaders, creative minds, and educators from the Santa Fe and Albuquerque area to foster discussion and increase AI adoption and AI literacy.” Doty is committed to AI upskilling locally and makes that happen through workshops steered by his AI Consultancy RealmIQ.The upcoming speakers state, "I feel deeply inspired about the future of AI and the opportunities it brings to shape our world in meaningful ways. Coming together in a group to openly discuss all the aspects of this technology—from its potential to its challenges—reminds me how important collaboration and shared vision are for progress. I especially appreciate Curt Doty’s positive perspective on AI.His optimism resonates with me because I truly believe that with the right mindset, we can harness AI to create incredible innovations while staying grounded in human values. Events like this give me hope for what’s ahead."--Kat Walsh, High Vibe Brands.“El Sailon has quickly become a foundation stone for the AI enthusiast and practitioner in the New Mexico community. Ripe with ideas, and practical application, El Sailon brings together great minds pursuing the next generation of human technology in fireside conversation and academic presentation that works for the common man and the expert.” --Alexander R. McCaig, CEO, TARTLE.“El Sailon underscores the importance of community dialogue, not just for sharing knowledge, but for building a foundation of trust and understanding around AI technologies. EI Sailon isn’t just a meeting place—it’s a movement toward empowering New Mexico residents and businesses to embrace the future with confidence and creativity.” --Carl McLendon | Program Manager | Santa Fe Business IncubatorLead Sponsor Eric Renz Whitmore adds, “I’m thrilled that Curt Doty had the idea for this series of salon-style events focusing on AI - and that the City’s Office of Economic Development has been able to support the El Sailon series in becoming a success. Santa Fe has always been a place where creativity, arts & culture, and deeper thinking come together. I’m glad to see this play out today with El Sailon from Curt Doty.” --Eric Renz-Whitmore, Office of Economic Development, City of Santa Fe, NMEl Sailon is sponsored by THE CITY OF SANTA FE OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OFFICE , HUTTON BROADCASTING and DANIEL QUAT PHOTOGRAPHY. If you would like to become a sponsor, contact Curt at curt@realmiq.com.

El Sailon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.