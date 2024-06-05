RealmIQ partners with Pismo Ventures
This partnership will reshape the landscape of AI product development.
RealmIQ’s focus on AI to accelerate business growth and help entrepreneurs be ready to solve real world applications makes them more attractive to the investment community.”SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealmIQ partners with Pismo Ventures that works with early-stage startups and established lower-middle market businesses with hands-on customized services including fundraising preparation, business strategy, executive coaching, management consulting and fractional C-Suite (COO, CSO, CMO) services. This partnership will reshape the landscape of AI product development, offering businesses an unprecedented opportunity to harness VC-driven insights, refine their offerings, and gain a competitive edge in the market.
— JJ Richa, Pismo Ventures.
Pismo Ventures also conducts Startup Symposiums that provide startups and founders with invaluable exposure to investors from across the nation. Several companies in previous events have received millions of dollars largely due to their participation and exposure to their investor network.
RealmIQ, known for its comprehensive support in strategy, product development, branding, and media training is taking its commitment to AI startups and Funding as a Service (FaaS) to the next level. The collaboration with Pismo Ventures extends RealmIQ’s network of investors to 500+ early-stage angels, family offices, and venture capital firms.
”RealmIQ’s focus on AI to accelerate business growth and help entrepreneurs be ready to solve real world applications makes them more attractive to the investment community. We are excited to partner with RealmIQ to help founders reach their ultimate goals”, said JJ Richa, founder and CEO of Pismo Ventures.
Curt Doty, founder of RealmIQ says, “We are excited to be able to advise our AI Founders with our expert track and then be able to take them to the next level with the Pismo Ventures team and help them go to market.
Our SmarTrack process begins with our network of investors challenges and opportunities to globally source, vet and curate proven startups offering market-tested products, services and solutions. We advise and enable the decision making paradigm for investors and innovators by understanding tech venture IP viability through a Freedom to Operate (FTO) scoring process.”
Emerging startups and growth stage companies are invited to join the RealmIQ AIccelerator program based on the ability to efficiently and effectively solve founder pain points and market readiness, providing immediate value to potential investors.
About RealmIQ AIccelerator
RealmIQ has a renewed focus on connecting AI startups with investors. Our aim is to harness the zeitgeist of this burgeoning field, offering a bridge between revolutionary AI concepts and the investors eager to support them. This growing network will serve as a nexus, empowering AI startups and investors alike, facilitating growth, innovation, and success in a field that is reshaping our world. www.realmiq.com
About Pismo Ventures
A unique venture capital firm that invests in early-stage scalable startups at the stages of pre-seed, seed and series A. We are industry agnostic, have a large investor network, and syndicate with other investment groups. Our advisory arm provides proven business strategies and helps raise capital for startups with great teams and domain expertise. We strive to assist startups in decreasing the risk of failure and increasing the likelihood of success. www.pismoventures.com
