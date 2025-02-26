TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS’ PLAN TO COMBAT AVIAN INFLUENZA

“Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller applauds United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins for her decisive action in addressing the ongoing avian influenza outbreak. Her five-prong plan makes it clear that tackling this crisis is the USDA’s number one priority—something that was sorely lacking under the Biden Administration.

For too long, Washington has ignored the impact of this outbreak on farmers, ranchers, and consumers. The Biden Administration allowed egg prices to skyrocket while doing little to curb the spread of the virus. Rather than finding and investing in better solutions for limiting the spread and treating the virus, we’ve been forced to cull over 166 million birds. That’s not a strategy—it’s a failure of leadership, one that our poultry producers and consumers are paying for.

Secretary Rollins is taking action by sharpening biosecurity measures, developing vaccines tailored to this evolving strain, and applying critical funding to research to prepare better and protect our agricultural industry. This is the type of leadership we need—bold, proactive, and focused on results.

I stand ready to work alongside Secretary Rollins and her team to ensure Texas farmers and ranchers have the tools to fight this disease, protect their livestock, and keep food prices stable for American families.”