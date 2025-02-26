Craft Body Scan Launches Virtual Colonoscopy Awareness & Savings Campaign to Combat Colorectal Cancer

Craft Body Scan Launches Virtual Colonoscopy Awareness & Savings Campaign

Early Detection Saves Lives: Raising Awareness and Offering Accessible Screening Solutions

Awareness is the first step, but action is what saves lives. By offering this discount and spreading the word, we hope to empower more people to take control of their health.” — Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan is proud to announce the launch of its Virtual Colonoscopy Awareness & Savings Campaign , running from February 26, 2025, through March 31, 2025, in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States, behind only lung cancer, with the National Cancer Institute estimating 152,810 new cases and approximately 53,010 deaths in 2024 alone.Despite being one of the most preventable cancers, many individuals delay or avoid screenings due to discomfort, fear, or logistical challenges associated with traditional colonoscopies. Craft Body Scan is committed to changing this narrative by raising awareness and offering a more accessible, non-invasive alternative: Virtual Colonoscopy. “Colorectal cancer is a silent threat, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “That’s why we’re proud to support Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month—to shine a light on the importance of early detection and prevention. When detected early, the five-year survival rate is over 90%, yet nearly 78% of newly diagnosed patients are aged 55 and older. We need to do more to encourage earlier and more frequent screenings, especially as early-onset colorectal cancer cases rise among those under 50.”Virtual Colonoscopy provides a highly effective, comfortable screening option that eliminates the need for sedation and lengthy recovery times. To make this life-saving technology more accessible, Craft Body Scan is offering $500 off Virtual Colonoscopy screenings during the campaign.“Screening is the key to prevention,” said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan. “Traditional colonoscopies are highly effective, but they can be intimidating and not always the best solution for someone. Virtual Colonoscopy offers a less invasive alternative that still provides critical insights into a patient’s health. Our goal is to remove barriers and ensure everyone has access to the screenings they need.”The campaign will also highlight the importance of early detection, particularly for high-risk groups. Colorectal cancer is more common in men than women and disproportionately affects American Indians/Alaska Natives. Additionally, early-onset cases have been rising by about 2% annually since 1994, making awareness and proactive screening even more critical for younger adults.Throughout the campaign, Craft Body Scan will share educational content, survivor stories, and engagement opportunities across social media and digital platforms to encourage conversations about colorectal cancer prevention.“Awareness is the first step, but action is what saves lives,” added Marler. “By offering this discount and spreading the word, we hope to empower more people to take control of their health. Together, we can reduce the impact of this preventable disease.”For more information about the Virtual Colonoscopy Awareness & Savings Campaign or to schedule a screening, visit CraftBodyScan.com 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻Craft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. Committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

Who we are at Craft Body Scan

