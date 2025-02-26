Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little issued the following statement on Senate Bill 1128 today which fully funds his KEEPING PROMISES proposal to put $30 million in ongoing funds to water infrastructure.

“After spending much of last year talking to water users, we heard loud and clear from Idaho farmers that our water issues will only be fixed with ongoing funding for critical infrastructure projects. Idaho is not like the state of California and other arid western states that have not planned for the future when it comes to water. In Idaho, we have consistently implemented structurally balanced budgets that account for not only today’s needs but tomorrow’s as well. Being responsible in how we manage the budget to address both current and future needs is the key to Idaho’s continued success. I want to thank Senator Van Burtenshaw and the growing list of legislators supporting this bill for their efforts to help farmers meet the goals of the new mitigation plan they worked for months to lock in,” Governor Little said.

Senate Bill 1128 acknowledges the need for water infrastructure to increase sustainability of the resource in eastern Idaho, the Palouse, Mountain Home, Treasure Valley, and more.