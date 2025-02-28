Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek to Feature Local Vendors, Easter Activities, and Family-Friendly Entertainment
Adorable Photo by Dream Capture Photography with live bunnies and ducks at Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique
** Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek on April 4 & 5! Shop 40+ vendors, enjoy live music, Easter photos, pony rides, egg hunts & more!** 🌸🐰🎶
Event Highlights:
Professional Easter Photos – Dream Capture Photography will provide seasonal photography sessions featuring live bunnies and ducks.
Easter Egg Hunts – Scheduled for both children and adults each day, with prizes available for participants.
Pony Rides & Petting Zoo – Offered by Limitless Riders, providing close interactions with farm animals.
Local Vendors – More than 40 vendors will showcase handcrafted goods, home décor, clothing, and other specialty items.
Live Music & Food Trucks – Performances by local musicians and a selection of food vendors will be available throughout the event.
Easter Bunny Visits – Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos.
According to Becky Lindblom, Event Organizer at Big Rock Creek, the boutique is designed to bring the community together through a combination of shopping, entertainment, and seasonal celebrations. “This event extends beyond traditional retail opportunities by fostering a welcoming atmosphere where families can participate in interactive experiences,” Lindblom stated.
📍 Big Rock Creek – St. Croix Falls, WI📅 April 4 & 5 | 11 AM – 3 PM🎟 Tickets and vendor applications available at www.bigrockcreekwi.com.
Limited vendor spots remain open for businesses and artisans seeking to participate. Applications can be submitted via www.bigrockcreekwi.com.
For additional information, media inquiries, or vendor details, contact:
Press Contact:
Becky Lindblom📧 Becky@bigrockcreekwi.com📞 715-501-8172🌐 www.bigrockcreekwi.com
About Big Rock Creek
Big Rock Creek is a breathtaking historic property in St. Croix Falls, WI, hosting unforgettable events throughout the year. From seasonal markets to weddings and outdoor adventures, Big Rock Creek is committed to bringing people together in a beautiful and welcoming environment.
Becky Lindblom
Big Rock Creek LLC
+1 651-269-2819
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Guests visit Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique in St. Croix Falls Wisconsin.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.