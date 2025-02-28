Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek to Feature Local Vendors, Easter Activities, and Family-Friendly Entertainment

Adorable Photo by Dream Capture Photography with live bunnies and ducks at Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique Kids race for eggs during the Egg Hunt at Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique Guests Shopping in the barn at Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique

** Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek on April 4 & 5! Shop 40+ vendors, enjoy live music, Easter photos, pony rides, egg hunts & more!** 🌸🐰🎶

From adorable Easter photos to exciting egg hunts and fantastic local vendors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.” — Becky Lindblom

SAINT CROIX FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek will take place on April 4 & 5 from 11 AM to 3 PM, offering a variety of shopping, entertainment, and Easter-themed activities. The event will highlight local artisans, family-friendly attractions, and opportunities for community engagement in a scenic outdoor setting.Event Highlights:Professional Easter Photos – Dream Capture Photography will provide seasonal photography sessions featuring live bunnies and ducks.Easter Egg Hunts – Scheduled for both children and adults each day, with prizes available for participants.Pony Rides & Petting Zoo – Offered by Limitless Riders, providing close interactions with farm animals.Local Vendors – More than 40 vendors will showcase handcrafted goods, home décor, clothing, and other specialty items.Live Music & Food Trucks – Performances by local musicians and a selection of food vendors will be available throughout the event.Easter Bunny Visits – Guests will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and take photos.According to Becky Lindblom, Event Organizer at Big Rock Creek, the boutique is designed to bring the community together through a combination of shopping, entertainment, and seasonal celebrations. “This event extends beyond traditional retail opportunities by fostering a welcoming atmosphere where families can participate in interactive experiences,” Lindblom stated.📍 Big Rock Creek – St. Croix Falls, WI📅 April 4 & 5 | 11 AM – 3 PM🎟 Tickets and vendor applications available at www.bigrockcreekwi.com Limited vendor spots remain open for businesses and artisans seeking to participate. Applications can be submitted via www.bigrockcreekwi.com For additional information, media inquiries, or vendor details, contact:Press Contact:Becky Lindblom📧 Becky@bigrockcreekwi.com📞 715-501-8172🌐 www.bigrockcreekwi.com About Big Rock CreekBig Rock Creek is a breathtaking historic property in St. Croix Falls, WI, hosting unforgettable events throughout the year. From seasonal markets to weddings and outdoor adventures, Big Rock Creek is committed to bringing people together in a beautiful and welcoming environment.

Guests visit Big Rock Creek's Spring Boutique in St. Croix Falls Wisconsin.

