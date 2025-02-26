Discover nature in March with MDC Cape Nature Center’s free programs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Discover nature in March with Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free programs. Discover Fishing Day | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 8 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required. Fishing is a great way to connect to nature and spend time with family and friends. Join MDC staff for an open fishing day and learn from our experts how to fish. Equipment and bait are provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. A fishing license will not be required for this event and children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children younger than 16 may fish in the kid's pond while adults are welcome at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Conservation Families: Forest Friends Story Time | 10 – 10:45 a.m. on March 11 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required. Everyone loves a good story, and MDC has plenty of them at the Cape Nature Center. Cozy up with your child as Susan, the nature librarian, shares wild tales of wonder and fun. Feeding Frenzy | 10 – 10:30 a.m. on March 13 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Registration not required. Bring your family and watch as MDC staff introduce and feed several different reptiles and amphibians. Discover the importance of these native animals in the state, and see what it takes to keep MDC’s education animals healthy. Youth and adult organizations welcome. With March marking the beginning of spring, there is one show that some hunters are preparing for: spring mating season for wild turkey. In this program, you’ll learn from MDC staff about the sounds wild turkeys make and what they mean, along with an opportunity to make those same calls yourself. MDC staff will also discuss how to lure in that “Boss Tom” with sounds and decoys. Fishing is a great way for kids and families to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make happy memories. MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing program is a hands-on, four-part fishing instruction series that helps families gain the skills and confidence they need to go fishing on their own. This program will cover the Discover Nature – Fishing Lessons 1 and 2, which are best to complete before Lessons 3 and 4. Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly. Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks. This program will cover Lessons 3 and 4, which are best completed after Lessons 1 and 2. Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout. Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs. Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations. Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit during this program. Near the end of March, temperatures are starting to get warmer, and the green is starting to return to the trees and plants. You’ll have the chance to hike around the 3.5 mile trail with MDC staff at Perry County Community Lake Shoreline Trail. With beautiful views of the lake and a mostly flat trail, it will make for a nice early spring hike. Participants will need to meet at the nature center and carpool to the park. Please wear closed-toe athletic shoes or boots and weather appropriate clothing. This program is weather-dependent. In the event of severe weather conditions, the program will be canceled. Program Registration Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. Participants will receive a virtual program link at least 30 minutes prior to the start of any virtual program with any pertinent details. Please ensure your MDC account includes an accurate email address. See all details for MDC’s free March programs online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Be sure to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times. Featured Artists Don’t forget to check out this month’s featured artists in the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center lobby: Gateway Photography Club. These artists are a diverse group of photography enthusiasts, with different backgrounds, including retired professionals, researchers, business owners, scientists, full-time parents, and hobbyists, all united by a passion for capturing the world through their lenses. With interests spanning nature, history, and daily life, the club members bring unique perspectives and experiences to their work. Their latest exhibition showcases breathtaking landscapes, captivating wildlife, and intimate glimpses of everyday moments. Through their photographs, they invite visitors to see the beauty of the natural world in a new light, blending artistry with storytelling and conservation. A special Meet the Artist event is set for noon to 2 p.m. on March 1 at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Stay Connected Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218. The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region. Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.

