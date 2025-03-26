PeopleReign Announces AI for Employee Service Innovation in Spring 2025 System of Intelligence Platform Release

PeopleReign's Virtual Agent takes action instead of just providing answers

Introducing powerful new analytics capabilities and integrations for automated ticket deflection.

I’m proud of the innovation in this release that makes it easier to integrate with enterprise tools and see the value of better employee experiences. Our inspiration comes from our great customers.” — Matt Parker, Head of Technology, PeopleReign

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the industry-leading SaaS platform that automates IT and HR employee service, announced today the release of its flagship system of intelligence platform for Spring 2025. This latest release introduces innovation including expanded integration capabilities for Microsoft 365, enhanced ServiceNow and Zendesk capabilities, Confluence integration for comprehensive knowledge access, and advanced analytics and Event Explorer enhancements.

Key updates for the Spring 2025 platform release include:

Expanded Microsoft 365 Integration Suite:

PeopleReign has expanded its Microsoft ecosystem integration capabilities through enhancements to its platform. The new SharePoint document library search functionality enables employees to seamlessly access and search through their organization's document repositories using natural language queries. Additionally, the platform now offers automated Microsoft Groups management, allowing users to handle group memberships through conversational commands. These integrations transform how organizations leverage their Microsoft 365 infrastructure, making document access and group management more intuitive and efficient.

Enhanced ServiceNow and Zendesk Capabilities

The spring release introduces more comprehensive integration with ServiceNow and Zendesk platforms, marking a significant advancement in enterprise service management capabilities. The new ServiceNow Knowledge Base integration enables employees to access knowledge articles through natural language queries, while automated ticket lookup functionality streamlines service management across both ServiceNow and Zendesk platforms. The addition of Zendesk Help Center integration enhances self-service capabilities, and the new ServiceNow Service Catalog integration enables employees to order items directly through the Virtual Agent, creating a seamless service experience.

Confluence Integration for Comprehensive Knowledge Access

Organizations can now leverage their existing Confluence knowledge bases through PeopleReign's AI-powered search capabilities, creating a seamless connection with Confluence spaces. This integration makes enterprise knowledge more accessible and actionable, enabling employees to find the information they need quickly and efficiently through natural language interactions with the Virtual Agent.

Advanced Analytics and Event Explorer Enhancements

The platform introduces new analytics capabilities that improve how organizations understand and optimize their service delivery. The Virtual Agent dashboard now features flexible time range filtering, giving administrators precise control over data visualization and analysis. Significant improvements to the Event Explorer include updated event definitions and enhanced event content tracking, providing organizations with deeper insights into user interactions and conversation flows. The addition of Experience Survey data upload capabilities enables comprehensive historical analysis, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions about their service automation strategies.

Existing PeopleReign customers have automatically been upgraded to the winter 2024 release. It is generally available for new customers effective today.

PeopleReign is used by many of the most sophisticated organizations in the world to automate IT and HR and keep employees engaged and motivated at work. Click here to start your free trial today.

Legal Disclaimer:

