IT-Conductor ChAI™ (Change Automation Intelligence) Now Available on the AWS Marketplace

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT-Conductor, a cloud-based IT operations and automation solutions provider, announces that its Change Automation Intelligence (ChAI) solution is now available on AWS Marketplace , in addition to SAP Store. This milestone makes it easier for SAP customers to access and deploy IT-Conductor ChAI, streamlining SAP change management and transport automation directly within their AWS environments.IT-Conductor ChAI automates SAP transport management, approvals, and tracking, reducing manual effort and errors while improving compliance and efficiency. Now, AWS customers can seamlessly integrate ChAI into their cloud-based and on-premises SAP landscapes, benefiting from enhanced scalability, security, and automation on AWS.“IT-Conductor ChAI™ for SAP orchestrates the end-to-end workflow of implementing changes in SAP with efficiency and intelligence giving customers full compliance and control of SAP transports 24x7”— Linh Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of IT-ConductorIT-Conductor has been a long-time platform partner with AWS. It was the first AWS SaaS Marketplace solution for SAP Monitoring and Automation available since 2017. In addition to the availability of the AWS Marketplace, in 2023, IT-Conductor achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status . This designation recognizes IT-Conductor’s expertise in helping SAP customers modernize their environments and streamline migrations to AWS. With IT-Conductor ChAI and AWS’s cloud capabilities, organizations can accelerate digital transformation while ensuring seamless SAP change management.Key Benefits of IT-Conductor ChAI on AWS Marketplace:- Automated SAP Change & Transport Management – Reduces manual effort and enhances workflow efficiency.- End-to-End Visibility & Compliance – Tracks and audits every transport request for greater transparency.- Seamless AWS Integration – Leverages AWS’s cloud scalability for secure and efficient SAP change automation.- Simplified Deployment – Faster onboarding through AWS Marketplace with easy trial, paid subscription and integrated AWS billing.IT-Conductor ChAI is now available on the AWS Marketplace or at the IT-Conductor website with a free one-month trial option for SAP customers looking to optimize their SAP change management processes.About IT-Conductor ™ ( www.itconductor.com IT-Conductor is a patented, cloud-based service orchestration and automation platform designed to monitor, manage, and orchestrate enterprise IT through intelligent automation.As a global remote trusted advisor for enterprise customers, we deliver comprehensive solutions to optimize IT and business operations, including application performance management, cloud migration, and workflow orchestration. By leveraging intelligent automation, we empower our customers and managed service providers with a trusted partner to manage and automate end-to-end service delivery, enabling seamless management of their entire IT services portfolio.

