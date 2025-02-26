Over 40 Future Lawyers Sit for Nebraska Bar Exam in Lincoln

More than 40 aspiring attorneys took a step toward their legal careers by sitting for the Nebraska Bar Exam in Lincoln on February 25 - 26, 2025. Held twice a year, the exam assesses a candidate's legal knowledge and reasoning.

Administered by the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Attorney Services Division, the exam consists of two days of testing, including the Multistate Performance Test (MPT), Multistate Essay Exam (MEE), and the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE). These components evaluate examinees on their ability to apply legal principles to practical scenarios, analyze legal issues, and demonstrate sound judgment.

Successful candidates who pass the exam and meet all character and fitness requirements will be sworn in as members of the Nebraska Bar, allowing them to practice law in the state.

Results from the February exam are expected to be released in April. The next administration of the Nebraska Bar Exam is scheduled for July 29 – 30, 2025.