Beach Sandy will Make Waves in "The DPA Diamond Lounge 2025 in honor of the Oscars"

From Shores to Stars: Beach Sandy's Sand Remover Brush swipes again!

Time spent by the sea is medicine for the body and soul, for it's waves wash away worries and it's salt air breathes health into our spirit.” — Sujata Patel Eyrick

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathalie Dubois, the visionary President and CEO of DPA, renowned for her successful celebrity gift suites, is elevating the beach experience for award attendees with the innovative Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush. Handpicked for its utility and eco-friendly design, this product promises to be helpful for anyone heading to the beach.An Eco-Friendly Solution for Beach LoversDesigned specifically with the beach-goer in mind, the Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush offers an eco-friendly and portable solution for the quick cleanup of sandy feet and belongings. This brush is perfect for a swift swipe after a relaxing stroll on the shore or a sun-soaked day by the sea. Award attendees will appreciate the thoughtful gift, finding it useful long after the final credits have rolled.A Product Born from Passion and InnovationThe brainchild of founder Sujata Eyrick, the Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush is a testament to her dedication to enhancing the beach experience. As a lifestyle brand, Beach Sandy focuses on products that make beach days more enjoyable and hassle-free. The sand remover brush is designed to effectively eliminate sand from various items, ensuring a clean and comfortable beach experience. Packaged with a microfiber storage bag that also doubles as a wipe for screens and sunglasses, the brush adds a stylish touch to any beachgoer's essentials.Setting the Stage for SuccessAs the Hollywood Award Season unfolds, the Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush is poised to become the go-to accessory for both beach enthusiasts and film aficionados. Sujata Eyrick' s love for beaches spans the globe, and her passion shines through her work with Beach Sandy. As a designer and nature lover, Eyrick has spent her life exploring beautiful beaches, drawing inspiration from the fresh air, crashing waves, and seagulls.A Commitment to Sustainability and Clean SeasSujata Eyrick 's devotion to nature, the ocean, and sustainability is evident in her work with Beach Sandy. Her commitment to clean seas and spreading the message of sustainability is inspiring. Whether you're a celebrity or an everyday beach lover, the Beach Sandy Sand Remover Brush is a practical addition to your beach gear, ensuring sand-free feet and a greater appreciation for our coastlines.A Heartfelt Contribution to the Gift SuiteParticipating in the gift suite holds special meaning for Sujata this year, as California fires have caused emotional and heartfelt losses, tearing away homes, livelihoods, and iconic structures. The original concepts for Beach Sandy were born in the Palisades, during sun-drenched summers and beach days. The brand's yellow sun logo, the bird symbol representing the California condor, and the triangle-shaped bird head draw inspiration from the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The two-brush sand remover kit, with a style number of PCH1, further pays homage to its origins, with initial videos and photos shot in the Palisades and Malibu.Expanding Horizons: Beach Sandy WellnessLooking ahead, Beach Sandy is expanding into the wellness category with an innovative dietary supplement for hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Partnering with GELITA, they are set to introduce the Beauty and Bones supplement, featuring two powerhouse ingredients: FORTIBONE® and VERISOL. Supported by clinical research, this blend of patented bioactive collagen peptides is scientifically proven to support bone health and enhance skin and hair.*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARSAwards, Hulu or ABC

